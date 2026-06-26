Things to see and do in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas

Planning a trip to West Cork?

Here is your ultimate guide to the top things to do in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas, including local attractions, beaches, and family activities.

INCHYDONEY BEACH

Possibly one of the most beautiful beaches in West Cork (some would say Ireland!), Inchydoney is a blue flag, family-friendly beach with vast expanses of sand and dunes. There are good surfing and bathing conditions and lifeguards on duty during the peak seasons. Why not learn to surf like a pro at Inchydoney Surf School? Expert lessons for beginners to advanced surfers. All equipment provided and the school is approved by the Irish Surfing Association (ISA). See inchydoneysurfschool.com. There are usually several food truck options here also, not to mention the magnificent Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa resort, as well as a stunning outdoor amphitheatre, ideal for a picnic. For wheelchair users, there is a wheelchair buggy for easy access to the beach. Pre-booking is essential at the hotel (you do not have to be a guest).

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Joe Walsh Greenway

Named after the late government minister Joe Walsh, who was from the town, this is a superb walking route on the Cork side of Clonakilty which is family friendly and ideal for roller bladers, buggies and scooters. It’s possible to walk safely from the town and join up with the greenway, or simply park on the eastern side of the walkway and take it from there. There are spots to sit and enjoy a view of Gullane Lake en-route and it’s a very manageable 1km. It has recently been extended through the Technology Park parking lot, along the side of the rugby pitch down to the laneway leading to the Argideen River behind the club.

SHOPPING

Clonakilty is full of wonderful and unusual shops, boasting a magnificent array of products from handmade crafts to clothing, books, sweets, art, fishing tackle, jewellery and lots more. You could spend hours browsing (and buying!) while also enjoying some classic West Cork banter with the friendly and helpful staff. The main thoroughfare has lots of attractive seating from which to watch the world go by while you enjoy a reviving coffee or a cold beverage – maybe even go for a bite to eat in one of the many eateries. Clonakilty was the country’s first Autism Friendly Town and staff in many businesses are trained in this area.

MICHAEL COLLINS HOUSE MUSEUM

The Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty is located in a wonderfully restored Georgian building at No.7 Emmet Square. The museum tells the story of Ireland’s struggle for independence focusing on Tadgh an Asna, O’Donovan Rossa and of course, Michael Collins. As well as a number of displays there is an audio-visual room and a gift shop. Open Tues-Sat 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm) and visitors can pre-book a time slot on michaelcollinshouse.ie. For more information contact (023) 8858676. History buffs will also be interested in visiting Michael Collins birthplace at Woodfield near Lisavaird.

A LITTLE PIECE OF FOOD HEAVEN

Clonakilty (and the wider West Cork area) is renowned for an attitude towards food based on quality, taste, sustainability and local ingredients from local producers. Scally’s SuperValu (where a major revamp has taken place elevating the shop even more) is a great example of this ethos in action. A food lover’s heaven, you’ll find an amazing range of cheeses, meats, fish, salads, breads and pastries, savouries, sweet treats, pre-prepared dishes and much more sourced from just around the corner and from further afield. If you’re planning a meal at home, a dinner party or a picnic this summer, you’ll be spoilt for choice! The Clon area isn’t short of amazing eateries either – whether it’s a family-friendly, slap-up meal or something more intimate, or simply a quick takeaway, you won’t be left wanting in terms of choice or quality!

West Cork Model Railway Village

Step back in time and see how people lived and worked in days gone by in 1940s West Cork. This unique attraction will delight all ages showcasing handcrafted model buildings and miniature trains. Take a spin on the road train through Clonakilty town. Facilities on site include mini diggers, remote control boats, play areas and café/gift shop.

Open daily. www.modelvillage.ie

Dunes and Drams

Clonakilty-headquartered Dunes and Drams, specialises in crafting bespoke tours, centred around renowned golf courses and acclaimed whiskey distilleries in West Cork and beyond. Tours offer immersive experiences with an authentic and intimate taste of the area’s rich culture and heritage. There are various tours to pick from, and even an opportunity to create your own bespoke itinerary for an even more memorable experience. For more see dunesanddrams.com

OPEN WATER SWIMMING

The beaches around Clonakilty are popular spots for many of the local open water swimming groups who hit the water all year round. In places like Broad Strand, Blind Strand (near Courtmacsherry) and Duneen (near Dunmore) in particular you’re nearly always likely to find someone to buddy up with and take a dip with. Jellyfish Surf Shop in Clonakilty’s Spillers Lane has all your watersports and swimming needs catered for from wet suits to dry robes.

SEA SWIM & SAUNA

Mobile sauna operators regularly frequent beaches in the area including Red Strand, Dunworley, Moloney’s Strand (where the newly launched Tonnta Wellness is based) and Broad Strand. Ask locally or keep an eye on social media for details on locations for a really unforgettable experience.

FLOWER POWER

Clonakilty enjoys a great reputation in the national Tidy Towns competition, regularly scooping the top prizes. A stroll through the town will show why, with fabulously colourful and fragrant flower displays outside so many premises where the owners take great pride in their displays.

GO FOR A RUN!

Clonakilty boasts a wealth of great walking and running routes and is home to the popular Waterfront Marathon (runclon.ie for more) so why not become part of this great culture of running and fitness in the area? It also hosts one of country’s weekly 5k parkrun events. These walk/run events take place every Saturday morning and are open to all and every fitness level. Check parkrun.ie for more details on this. If you’re going for a run on the roads, be sure to wear hi-vis safety clothing and take all necessary precautions in terms of traffic. Enjoy!

GET IN THE SPIRIT OF THINGS!

Immerse yourself in a unique sensory experience by booking a behind- the-scenes tour at the wonderful Clonakilty Distillery. A must see for anyone wanting the hands-on experience of how to make a great whiskey. Combining world-class visitor facilities, the very best in multi- media presentation and expert guides, visitors will experience first-hand the smell, sound, feel and taste of a distillery creating genuine Irish spirits. Visitors can learn all about the grain-to-glass distillation processes and admire the state-of-the-art building while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the distillery up-close and personal. For a more in-depth experience visitors can partake its gin school, learning all about the gin-making process and distilling their own bespoke bottle of gin. See clonakiltydistillery.ie

CLONAKILTY BLACKPUDDING VISITOR CENTRE

Discover the story behind world-famous Clonakilty Blackpudding at its Visitor Centre on the edge of the town, open six days a week and seven days during June and July. Take a self-guided tour to learn about the secret recipe that dates back to the late 1800s and remains the same to this day. As well as finding out about black pudding there’s also a fantastic chance to see what life was like in Clonakilty back in the late 1880s and to learn about the local family behind one of Ireland’s favourite foods. This is a family friendly experience that is suitable for all ages and takes up to an hour in all (interactive element approx. 35-45mins). Best of all it finishes up with some delicious samples of Clonakilty products! Open Monday-Saturday 9.30am-5pm (last entry at 4pm). Booking is recommended. See clonakiltyvisitorcentre.ie or call 0238834835 to find out more.

FARMERS’ MARKET

Visit the Farmers’ Market in Emmet Square each Friday to get the best of local produce ranging from meat, vegetables and bread to art, coffee and home baking. The perfect place to get supplies for a perfect picnic.

ENTERTAINMENT WHATEVER THE WEATHER

CLONPLEX, the entertainment hub of West Cork, has everything that you need to keep your family entertained this Summer. Located on the grounds of the Clonakilty Park Hotel, CLONPLEX offers visitors a wide range of activities, catering for all tastes and ages. From ziplining to ten-pin bowling*, this is a one stop shop for laughs, thrills and memory making! www.clonplex.ie Phone 023-8834141

Clonakilty Park Cinema: Perfect for a rainy West Cork afternoon or if you need some chilled-out evening entertainment. From the latest blockbuster movies to autism friendly screenings, there is something for everyone. Open seven days, year-round.

Clonakilty Park Bowling: Opening in July 2026*, this brand new, state of the art, four lane, ten-pin bowling alley is a welcome addition to the West Cork region. Gather your friends and family and enjoy some competitive socialising! Also launching this summer, Digital Darts. Open seven days, year-round.

Clonakilty Adventure Centre: The perfect place to spend a fun-filled afternoon this summer. Families, groups, sports teams and tours are all welcome. Thrill seekers can jump, zip and scream around the two-level high ropes course. Open daily in-line with school holidays.

Clonakilty Adventure Golf: Want to keep your feet on the ground? The maritime themed adventure golf course at CLONPLEX offers something for all ages. Open daily 10am – last light in line with the school holidays.

Food Truck @ The Park: Once you’ve worked up a thirst and an appetite throughout CLONPLEX, head to the onsite food truck where you can enjoy fresh fish & chips, oven baked pizzas, snacks and a beverage from their bottle bar. Open daily in-line with school holidays.

CLONAKILTY CHURCH

You do not have to be an avid mass goer to appreciate a visit to the spectacular Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty. Pick up a pamphlet in the church to find out more about the incredible architecture and stained glass windows – artworks in themselves. You can also see a stained glass window by the famed artist Harry Clarke in the Church of the Nativity in nearby Timoleague.

PLAY A ROUND OF GOLF

West Cork has some of the finest and most scenic golf courses in Europe, including Clonakilty Golf Club, which has the tranquil Arigideen River running through it, or if you’re perfecting your swing at Rosscarbery Driving Range or simply enjoying a round of Pitch and Putt overlooking Warren Strand, you will have a memorable experience.

GONE FISHING!

Fishing in the Ring Estuary and Clonakilty Bay is well renowned in the angling community as being some of the best fishing there is due to the diverse natural habitat and the cleanliness of the waters. Shoreline and pier angling are on offer for most part of the year and there are charter boats available for hire. Ask locally for more info.

GET YOUR TOGS ON AND GO FOR A SWIM

If you fancy a swim there is no shortage of great beaches around, but if you’re not sure about the West Cork water temperatures, then there are other options! There is a swimming pool at The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery or why not check out the leisure club at The Clonakilty Park Hotel, which is complete with pool, gym and more. There’s also the fantastic 25m public swimming pool in nearby Dunmanway.

JUNGLE CITY

Clonakilty was an official ‘Jungle City’ in 2012 and over 20 jungle animals are still to be found all over the town. Some, like the elephants and crocodiles, are easier to spot but the fun is discovering an exotic bird in a tree or an unusual tiger while you go about your daily shopping or walk around the town. Look out for Jungle City maps in outlets around town.

HISTORICAL TRAIL THROUGH CLONAKILTY

Clonakilty is full of history - for example up to 10,000 people were employed in the industry in the Clonakilty area alone 200 years ago – and there is a landmark around every corner. A stroll around the town will show you how rich in history the streets are – from the Kilty Stone, to the Town Gallows and Fever Hospital. Call into the Tourist Office for a map or alternatively go to discoverireland.ie. Pop into the excellent West Cork Regional Museum on Western Road to find out about the possibility of pre-booked guided tours. Also worth checking is duchasclonakiltyheritage.ie for information and events taking place throughout the summer.

DRAMA

Visit the intimate and charming Rossmore Theatre, outside Clonakilty which hosts regular plays and events. Local group Kilmeen Drama were crowned All-Ireland Drama champions for their performance of Ballyturk by Enda Walsh in May at this year’s prestigious All-Ireland Drama Festival.

Timoleague and Courtmacsherry

TIMOLEAGUE is a picturesque village, situated on the Kinsale to Clonakilty coast road (the R600). Perched on the edge of a long sea inlet, this inviting and friendly village is dominated by the ruins of a 13th century abbey. The abbey was founded by the Franciscan order in 1240 AD, on the site of a 6th century monastic settlement founded by Saint Molaga. The name Timoleague comes from the Irish for House of Molaga (Tigh Molaga). There are picnic tables (and public toilets) under the abbey and plenty of dining options in the village itself from eat-in to take-out, as well as a great playground and a charming old phone box for that perfect Insta pic!

COURTMACSHERRY village, just a few kilometres down the estuary from Timoleague (linked by a fully paved walk frequented by resident ducks), is one of the true gems of West Cork – it has a wealth of natural beauty and boasts a wide range of leisure activities for the visitor, such as fishing, boating, second-to-none whale watching opportunities, kayaking and walking, as well as bars and places to eat including a sea-front hotel, public tennis court, safe beach, playground and beautiful woods with popular swimming coves. The village also has the prestige and benefit of its own RNLI lifeboat and dedicated crew.

THE SEVEN HEADS PENINSULA

Driving the Seven Heads is a most scenic journey. It is a deeply indented and rugged coastline that stretches from Timoleague through Courtmacsherry, around Dunworley Bay and on to Ballinglanna. Route maps are available in most shops for walkers and show the different routes and their distances. The Fuchsia Walk (the fuchsia is considered the symbol of West Cork) is a well marked and very popular 5km trail that takes in woods and stunning seascapes. Comes highly recommended!

ABBEYMAHON ABBEY

Soak up the historic ambience of Abbeymahon Abbey near Timoleague (mid-way along the walk way to Courtmacsherry) which was founded in 1172 by the King of Desmond, Dermot MacCormac MacCarthy. It was colonised by a group of Cistercian Monks for over a century. It is amazing to think that the stone-walled structure has survived so many centuries.

MICHAEL COLLINS CENTRE

The Michael Collins Centre, is listed as one of the country’s top 10 visitor attractions and is located at Castleview, Clonakilty. Owned and run by relatives of Michael Collins himself the museum and interpretative centre runs live slide shows daily by local historians telling the story of Michael Collins and depicting that time in history; as well as having a collection on show of over 150 items of historical interest and memorabilia. A replica of the ambush at Beal na Blath is also on site complete with replicas of three of the four vehicles that were involved including an armoured car; Collins’ touring car, a troop lorry, and the remains of the motorbike that led Michael Collins’ convoy on the day that he was shot. The centre is open from June to mid-September. See michaelcollinscentre.com for more info on booking and presentation start times.

COURTMACSHERRY COMMUNITY SHOP

Pop into the unique volunteer run community shop in Courtmacsherry which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year to see community spirit at its best. The shop is open seven days a week (closing only on Christmas day). As well as a well-stocked shop, there’s also a book store upstairs along with two working spaces

LOCAL CHURCHES

The Catholic church in the village boasts a Harry Clarke stained glass window that is well worth a look. Meanwhile, the Church of Ireland boasts incredible interior mosaics, many of which were donated by an Indian prince. A major restoration project was launched recently to restore the mosaics with superb results.

GECKO ADVENTURES

Gecko Adventures are based in Courtmacsherry where they offer lessons and courses in windsurfing, kitesurfing kayaking and sailing. They also offer stand-up paddle boarding, kids camps and other packages. All classes and times are posted on geckoadventures.ie.

WHALE WATCHING

Courtmacsherry harbour and estuary is a haven for wildlife. Enjoy a whale and dolphin watching tour and fishing trip with local skippers who know all the best locations to see all sorts of stunning sights. See www.atlanticwhaleandwildlifetours.com for more.

BIRDWATCHING

The mudflats of the Timoleague Estuary are a haven for birds and birdwatchers. Information boards erected on the walkway between Timoleague and Courtmacsherry provide interesting information on what to look out for. If birdwatching is your thing, then you should also visit the estuary at Rosscarbery.

BEAUTIFUL BEACHES

The area around Timoleague and Courtmacsherry boasts some incredibly beautiful and secluded beaches and coves. Broad Strand, Blind Strand, Simons Cove, Dunworley, Moloney’s Beach are just a few worth visiting. Many have mobile saunas.

TIMOLEAGUE ABBEY

Visit the magnificent remains of a Franciscan Friary which was built in 1240 AD. Friars lived in the Abbey until 1629. The Friary was burnt by Cromwellian Soldiers in 1642. All the stained glass has been destroyed but the magnificent stonework and architecture can still be admired. You could pass an hour or two easily here getting lost in history – pack a picnic to enjoy at picnic tables beneath the abbey after.

FARMING LIFE

Get an insight into the area’s rich agriculture heritage at the 68th annual Barryroe Show will take place on Saturday, July 11th. This popular, family-friendly agricultural is held annually ion the grounds of the Barryroe GAA and ia great day out for all ages.

Ardfield, Rathbarry and Castlefreke

ARDFIELD is a small village outside Clonakilty and is within five minutes’ drive of several beaches, including Red Strand, Sandscove and Dunnycove near Dunmore. Local amenities include a church, post office, pub, tennis courts and a school.

RATHBARRY is a scenic village located between Clonakilty and Rosscarbery and was once the home of Lord Carbery. Rathbarry has been the recipient of various environmental and Tidy Towns awards.

There’s also a coffee kiosk here, picnic tables and lots of grassy areas for picnickers, not to forget the local peacocks and peahens who attract plenty of attention!

Castlefreke, situated between Rathbarry and Owenahincha, has some great walks in the woods, trails and alongside the local beaches.

Castlefreke itself is one of Ireland’s most imposing castles, and in recent years the owners have carried out extensive restoration work.

Although there is no public access to the grounds it’s very easy to spot from surrounding roads and is well worth a trip just to take in the view and imagine the history that has gone before.

GALLEY HEAD LIGHTHOUSE

Galley Head Lighthouse gives superb views over the ocean. The lighthouse was built in 1875 and it was from here that the keepers would have witnessed the tragic loss of the Lusitania in 1915. It is also claimed that Ray Bradbury based his story ‘The Fog Horn’ on a reported sighting of a giant sea serpent off Galley Head in the 1800s. For an authentic experience, why not hire a keeper’s cottage for the weekend. See www.greatlighthouses.com or www.irishlandmark.com/property/galley-head-lightkeepers-house

RATHBARRY SPRIGGING SCHOOL

The Sprigging School was initiated by Lady Carbery in 1825 during a worldwide revival of lace-making. The lace from this school was known as ‘sprigging’ lace because its pattern was shaped like a sprig or a spray. Learn how this lace was made, the poor environment in which it was made and the utensils and equipment used in its manufacture. Open seven days a week from 9-6pm (enquiries at local shop).

CASTLEFREKE WOODS & TRAILS

Between Rathbarry and Owenahincha, Castlefreke has some great walks through woods, trails and alongside the local beaches. Castlefreke castle – a gothic ruin which was burnt by Cromwellian forces in 1648 – is one of Ireland’s most imposing ruins and although there is no access to the building or grounds it’s very easy to find and spot from surrounding roads. Castlefreke woods are State-owned and have a marked trail showing both a linear and a circuit walk.

LONG STRAND

There are many walks around Clonakilty, but to walk the beach at Long Strand, Owenahincha, and to explore the sand dunes, is a wonderful way to spend some time. Whether you take a pleasurable stroll or a mad scramble, it’s a great way to get in touch with nature and get a lungful of sea air. Afterwards you could enjoy a relaxing coffee or some delicious fish and chips from The Fish Basket restaurant which is located at the western end of the beach. The road in the area has been improved to cater for walkers and from the car park you can take the woodland trail over the hill to Castlefreke, taking in the Earl of Carbery’s cross on the way.

Rosscarbery

This picturesque village, about halfway between Clonakilty and Leap – is a truly beautiful location with the main N71 causeway running between the lagoon and the tidal estuary. Beaches, fishing, pubs, restaurants (from fine dining to family-friendly), a hotel, food trucks, pitch & putt, kayaking, walks, a maze, tubing park, water activity centre and more ... it’s amazing how much is packed into this small but perfect village!

CASTLE SALEM AND THE QUAKER GRAVEYARD

Visit the amazing Castle Salem near Rosscarbery – possibly Ireland’s best preserved 15th century castle. Built in 1470 by Catherine, daughter of the Earl of Desmond, the castle has been carefully restored and maintained by the Daly family. Marvel at the 11ft thick walls or rent the converted barn for a weekend getaway. There is a tranquil Quaker Graveyard nearby.

WARREN STRAND

The Warren Strand in Rosscarbery is a gem of a beach in a gem of a location. It is family-friendly with safe bathing and there are numerous rock pools for the kids to explore. For extra safety there is a lifeguard on duty during peak season and there are toilet facilities at the back of the beach. If you prefer to try your hand at fishing, the pier on the western side is a popular angling spot. The walk from the Celtic Ross Hotel to the pier is popular with locals and visitors alike, as is the Warren cliff walk on the eastern side of the beach.

Smugglers Cove golf, adventures and Rebel Rampage!

So many fun activities for the whole family; a state-of-the-art astro turf, 18-hole crazy golf course; a permanent, specially-designed wooden maze which is augmented during the summer months to include a bigger, more challenging maze cut into a nearby field of corn; Ireland’s first Summer Tubing Park, offering plenty of thrills over four tracks varying in length from 50 to 100 metres. Pre-booking is essential for the tubing experience which lasts 50 minutes and the minimum age is eight years old. There’s also Rebel Rampage, Ireland’s largest outdoor inflatable obstacle course, kids’driving school and kids inflatable park. There is an on-site café for when you need a break! The centre opens daily from 10.30 to 6pm. See smugglerscove.ie

THE LAGOON WALK

Take a gentle scenic stroll around the lagoon in Rosscarbery. The walk will take you over the causeway and around the lagoon. This is paved and particularly suitable for people who are pushing buggies. Look out for the information boards that give details about the local and migratory birds you may see in the area.

CARRIGFADDA HILL WALK – REENASCREENA

The Carrigfadda Hill Walk is a linear walk of about 3.7km. It has a steep climb to the summit where there is a seven-metre high Marian Year cross erected. There are about 320 wooden and stone steps making the climb easier and it’s well worth it for the view from the summit – a panoramic vista from the Old Head of Kinsale to the Mizen Head.

PITCH AND PUTT

Located at the back of the Warren Strand on Rosscarbery Bay, this Rosscarbery Pitch and Putt Club boasts two 18-hole links courses featuring a unique selection of holes amid the sand dunes.

ST FACHTNA’S CATHEDRAL

Dating from the 1600s, St Fachtna’s Church of Ireland cathedral in the village is unique for two reasons: it’s the country’s smallest cathedral, and it’s the only cathedral in Ireland in which the bellringers can be seen from inside. It’s well worth a look.

ENJOY A FARM TOUR

West Cork Farm Tours are a superb way to visit actual working farms in the area, which is renowned for having some of the best in the country. It’s also great way to connect with the people who help to produce the food West Cork is renowned for. Pre-booked tours usually last two hours. See westcorkfarmtours.com

THE LAGOON

Make a splash at this hugely popular outdoor waterpark where a rib will transfer people out to the park, featuring slides, bouncy castles, trampolines, running platforms, wipeout balls and more. Capacity for around 40 people at a time. The centre also has Bumper Boats, Mini Captains, Pedal Boats, Kayaks and SUPS, and it offers full changing facilities and hot showers. For those less adventurous, you can relax in Jack's Shack with coffee, crepes, ice cream or choose from our wide range of food options, including pizza, hot wings and a selection of burgers. There’s something here for all ages. See lagoon.ie