Cork LGFA begins process to appoint senior manager

CORK LGFA has begun the process of appointing a senior football manager, with expressions of interest now being sought for the role.

When Cork exited the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage in early July, it brought Joe Carroll’s initial two-year term as manager to an end.

Speaking to The Southern Star in the aftermath of the heartbreaking 3-11 to 2-13 loss to Dublin – a game Cork had led by five points with four minutes left – Carroll admitted he was uncertain about his future in the role.

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‘As such, my two-year contract is up, so it’s not really down to me. It’s probably down to the board and the players if they want me back,’ Carroll said.

Should Carroll wish to continue in the role, he will have to go through the same interview process as any other candidate who applies.

After a season in which Cork won the Division 1 National League title in their first season back in the top flight and reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals under Carroll, he was optimistic about the team’s future.

‘Hopefully there’s more to come. It might take another 12 months or it might take two years, but there’s an All-Ireland in this team if they continue the progress they’ve made over the past year,’ Carroll said in June.

With Cork LGFA setting a deadline of August 13th for applications, Carroll must decide whether he will put his name back in the hat.

‘Applicants shall have proven experience in the role of team management and shall have knowledge of the LGFA rules as per the 2026 LGFA Official Guide,’ the statement read.

It also added: ‘The successful candidate shall agree in writing to the terms and conditions pertaining to intercounty teams as set by the Cork LGFA Executive Committee.’

Also, Cork LGFA has reserved the right to approach and canvas suitable candidates for this role.