Conor O'Donovan: I don’t plan on stopping until I get a world title under my belt’

CONOR O’Donovan is already living his childhood dream. Now the De Courceys boxer wants to make it even bigger.

Since first pulling on a pair of boxing gloves at the age of five, O’Donovan always dreamed of becoming a professional boxer. Today, the Macroom-born fighter has turned that ambition into reality – and now has his sights set on the top.

Living in Clonmel but training with the De Courceys club in Bandon, ‘The Bullet’ O’Donovan has won all three of his professional fights at super lightweight (140lbs), including an impressive victory over experienced campaigner Rakim Johnson, who had 42 professional bouts to his name.

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‘I love boxing. It’s something I am going to do for the rest of my life,’ O’Donovan told The Southern Star.

‘Determination is what you need to get to the top. You won’t get anywhere without it. It’s the same as a normal job. If you don’t have determination to stick at it every day, you’ll end up fired or leave. You need that element in life.

‘It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and discipline. Everything I’ve been through in life, along with the boxing club I first trained with in Clonmel, taught me those attributes.

‘They call it the loneliest sport in the world for a reason but it’s well worth it. From where I was as a child, going through all the ranks and coming out as a pro is a dream come true. This is what I want to do. I have turned it into my full-time job now.’

Even his nickname reflects that mindset – although it came about in an unexpected way.

‘I’m in a Snapchat group with some friends. It usually revolves around playing five-a-side on a Tuesday or a Thursday,’ O’Donovan explained.

‘I chanced my arm and texted into it before becoming pro and asked the lads what I should use as my nickname. The first person that replied said “The Bullet”, so that’s what I went with!’

O’Donovan moved to Clonmel with his father, who is from Tipperary, after his mother passed away when Conor was just six years old. The 22-year-old joined De Courceys at the end of February this year.

A key factor in that move was coach Will Rossall of Last 10 Boxing Promotions.

‘Will has known me for a number of years, going back to when I was an amateur. He always said I could make a good pro and that I was a good boxer.

‘I met him at the Munster championship and asked if he wanted to coach me as a pro. My best mate Dylan drove me down to De Courceys. I didn’t have a car at the time. It snowballed from there and now I’m training as a pro,’ O’Donovan explained.

‘The atmosphere in De Courceys is like being part of a family. It’s not just a club. It’s the most welcoming club I’ve walked into.’

Travelling from Clonmel to Bandon several nights a week is another sacrifice O’Donovan willingly makes in pursuit of his dream.

‘With the cost of living and diesel, that’s the most difficult part of it. Other than that, I don’t mind it. It’s an hour and a half down the motorway and the same back. Some days I’d hit the traffic around Mahon Point and could be ages getting home.

‘It can be very draining on the body. However, if this is what you want to do for the rest of your life, these things have to be done. It will all be worth it in the long run.

‘If I’m out of camp, I’m in Bandon three nights a week. If I’m in camp, it’s four or five nights. I train at home in Clonmel too. I do my road running and gym sessions there and use Extreme CFC. I never really stop. I have a two-year-old child on top of that and another baby due in October. Life is busy and it’s only going to get busier,’ O’Donovan explained.

It's an encouraging start to his professional career, but O’Donovan has no intention of settling.

‘I’m a prospect, as people would call it, but I’m in this game to win world titles. I don’t plan on stopping until I get a world title under my belt,’ he said.

‘Boxing is like sitting down to do your Leaving Cert. You have to study your opponent. You also have to learn new skills and new techniques.

‘I have always dreamed of being a world champion. They say if you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand. I can definitely see one in my mind.’