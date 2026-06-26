Things to see and do in Bantry and the surrounding areas

Discover the top things to do in Bantry and the surrounding areas, including unforgettable coastal walks, local markets, and hidden gems along the Wild Atlantic Way.

BANTRY MUSEUM

The Bantry Museum consists of a collection of artefacts gathered by the Bantry Historical Society. Among the exhibits are furniture, kitchen utensils, crockery and other items from domestic life in Bantry long ago. Bantry Museum is located behind the Bantry Fire Station, Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry and is open from June to September.

BANTRY SHOW

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The Bantry Agricultural Show will be held on August 30th and promises to be a great family day out with all the usual side-shows and main attractions. The show was originally scheduled for August 16th but due to the Rowing Championships and the large crowds anticipated, the committee decided to defer the date of the show to the 30th.

ALL-IRELAND Coastal Rowing Championships

Organised by the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation (ICRF), the three-day event will feature over 70 races across all grades and categories drawing thousands of competitors and spectators to Bantry Bay and will be held from August 14th to 16th.

GOSH events

The perfect midweek social meet-up happens from 11am to 1pm every Wednesday at Gortalassa Old School House (GOSH), P75 C589. The Wednesday gathering is an inclusive social morning with tea, treats, chats and crafts. Every week is different. No charge, just a donation towards running costs. Check out the group’s Facebook page to see what they have been enjoying. There is also a community library open at this time for the bookworms which is the perfect place to pick up a book. For further information contact 086-3267326.

HERITAGE WALKS

Free heritage walks take place at 11am every Tuesday and Thursday morning from the Bantry Tourist Office with the support of the Bantry Historical Society.

WHIDDY ISLAND

Whiddy Island is a short ferry ride from Bantry Pier. Exploring the island on foot is easily done and the walks offer a diversity of nature and beautiful views. A large assortment of birds makes it a birdwatcher’s paradise, plus there are historical sites and ruins to explore including a fortified battery built in Napoleonic times and the remains of an airstrip used during World War I by the United States. If you’re looking for accommodation, check out the Old School House hostel, the first hostel on the island. Visit www.whiddy.ie.

GO FISHING ON LOUGH BOFINNE

Lough Bofinne is a stocked lake three miles outside of Bantry, which offers wonderful fishing spots for anglers as the majority of the lake is fringed by roads and easily accessible. There is a floating pontoon and boats are available to hire. The lake has a high stock density of adult rainbow trout and is regularly stocked to give great angling returns. Fishing permits are available from Maxol Petrol Station, The Quay, Bantry.

www.fishinginireland.info.

Peace Park, playground and Community Garden

Treat yourself to some gentle exercise in the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) in Bantry’s Peace Park on the Glengarriff Road, which is a family-friendly park encouraging an atmosphere of positivity, relaxation and fun and welcomes people of all ages and abilities. The park includes a basketball court, a fantastic, all- inclusive playground and sensory garden. The Bantry Community Garden is situated beside the playground and adds to the biodiversity of the area.

WILD ATLANTIC VIEW

This lookout point above Seskin offers the most panoramic views of Bantry town, the bay (including Whiddy Island) and beyond. There is a picnic facility and a large parking area. There is a way-marked walk, which you can explore up to the top of Knocknaveigh Hill, also known locally as Vaughan’s Pass. Remember your camera for this outing, or if you have more time, take a canvas and an easel and try and capture the view in a painting.

CAPTAIN FRANCIS O’NEILL

Captain Francis O’Neill, a native of Tralibane, Bantry, who became police chief in Chicago, was responsible for writing down many old traditional Irish tunes which have been passed down from generation to generation. By doing so, he was able to save a lot of music which would have otherwise been lost or forgotten over time. The memorial to Chief O’Neill at Tralibane outside Bantry is a life-size bronze sculpture of him playing a flute and is well worth visiting. It is also interesting to read the plaques on the commemorative wall which surrounds the outdoor set-dancing platform. Ask locally for details of dances during the summer.

Sea swimming lane

Bantry now has a dedicated sea swimming lane at the Abbey slipway, marked by buoys stretching towards the airstrip. This lane, installed by Bantry Bay Port Company and the Port of Cork, provides a safer space that incorporates a good distance for sea swimmers, free from boats and other sea craft. It is located at the Abbey slipway to the airstrip, parallel to Black Strand.

BANTRY MARKET

The Bantry Market is held on the square in Bantry on Fridays. Originally, the fair was held on the first Friday of every month with people bringing livestock, produce and bric a brac to sell. The market has grown in size and now incorporates a farmers market which has an assortment of organic produce, olives, eggs, cheese, fish, meats and local crafts. www.bantrymarket.ie.

THE BANTRY BLUEWAY

The Bantry Blueway takes canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders on a choice of 2km, 6km or 9km water trails in the picturesque harbour, encompassing up to seven different points, starting at Abbey Slipway and taking in Whiddy Island before moving across to Reenbeg Point and back via Railway Pier. Paddlers of all ages and abilities can choose from the three trails of varying levels – from beginners to intermediate and advanced. Blueways are water paths or trails developed to encourage recreation, ecological education and preservation of wildlife resources. Bring your own equipment or you can hire locally. www.bantrybayport.com

GOLF

Golfers are spoilt for choice in this area. Bantry Bay Golf Club is a superb 18-hole championship golf course, designed by the late Christy O’Connor junior. The course is situated in a stunning scenic setting with 14 of the holes overlooking the bay and the breath-taking sea views of the islands and the mountains of Beara will stay with you for a long time, even if you’re having an off-day on the greens! Another option is Glengarriff Golf Club with its nine-hole course, also located in a spectacular, scenic setting. The club’s honorary president was long-time local resident, the late great Hollywood film star Dr Maureen O’Hara-Blair.

BANTRY SEA SAFARI & RENTALS

Join Bantry Sea Safari & Rentals for an unforgettable experience on the water this summer. Choose from the exciting Sea Safari boat tour that takes you out on the bay in search of dolphins, seals and other wildlife or let everyone take turns at being the ‘captain for the day’ on the self-drive boats. Seafood tours and sunset kayaking trips run every week or you can hire your own kayak and navigate The Bantry Blueway marked kayaking route around the bay. Summer camps run all summer for children aged 8yrs+, so make sure to check them out at www.bantryseasafari.ie

CINEMA

Cinemax3 is a three-screen cinema that shows all the latest releases – including certain films in 3D. It makes a wonderful venue for family-time out on a rainy day. www.cinemaxbantry.com

KILNARUANE PILLAR STONE

The Kilnaruane stone is an isolated standing stone in a field overlooking Bantry Bay. It is of great importance as it has a very rare depiction of the kind of boat that St Brendan is assumed to have used to reach America. The inscriptions and carvings on the stone show four men in a boat, navigating skywards through a sea of crosses, which is why it is known locally as St Brendan’s Stone.

PONY TREKKING

A wonderful way to explore the terrain of West Cork is by horseback. It gives a better opportunity to notice the hedgerows and finer details which are often overlooked whilst driving. There are a few horse-riding and pony trekking centres of excellence around Bantry and most of them offer the opportunity of a hack or outride along a bridle path in addition to traditional riding lessons.

COMMUNITY CAFÉ BRIDGE STREET

The Bridge Street Community Café offers a safe and welcoming space to any adult in the community who needs support and understanding. The café offers peer support groups, activities and workshops, a listening table, light snacks and tea and coffee. Everyone is welcome to the café and the opening times are as follows: Mondays from 10am to 4pm; Wednesdays from 1pm to 4pm and Fridays from 10am to 4pm and from 7pm to 10pm.

BANTRY HOUSE AND GARDEN

Visit Bantry House and Garden and climb the iconic 100 steps for a spectacular view of the house with Bantry Bay beyond it. The house is open for visits and tours, but the garden alone is a wonder and it’s no surprise that it’s a popular venue for weddings and events. Be sure to follow the woodland walk up to the walled garden and enjoy a coffee and cake at the onsite tearoom afterwards. Also serving formal afternoon tea (pre-booking essential). Visit www.bantryhouse.com

MEALAGH VALLEY HALL

The Mealagh Valley Hall is situated a short drive out of Bantry town and is a hive of activity with regular activities including set dancing, yoga, bingo, cards and arts and crafts. There are often workshops, events, socials and fundraisers held at the hall to which everyone is welcome to attend. Keep an eye on social media and posters for upcoming events.

LEARN TO SAIL

Bantry Bay Sailing Club offers ISA-approved courses in dinghy sailing and has courses for both beginners and improvers. The club operates off the Abbey slipway as it is a sheltered and safe spot. It offers competitive prices and provides dinghies for the duration of the course. www.bantrybaysailingclub.ie

Lots on AT BANTRY LIBRARY

Bantry Library has a number of events on throughout the summer. For children, the storytime and craft sessions are held on the second Saturday of each month from 11.30 to 1pm; Lego-building sessions are held on the first and third Saturdays from 11am to 1pm; chess for 6 to 16-year-olds is held on Fridays from 4pm to 5pm; and games and puzzle sessions are held on the fourth Saturday of each month from 11am to 1pm. These sessions occur throughout summer except during the week of the West Cork Literary Festival in July, visit www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival for more on this. For adults, the knitting group meets each Friday from 11am to 1pm; Fibre Craft Group on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm and the Shared Reading Group fortnightly on Tuesdays from 2.30pm to 4pm. The Writers Group meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 11am to 1pm.

BANTRY BAY CHARTERS

Bantry Bay Charters offer marine wildlife tours, deep sea angling tours, and private charters departing from both Bantry and Glengarriff. Boat tours are a great way to spend the day with family or friends. Experience the thrill of catching your first-ever fish, or compete to catch the biggest one. Bantry Bay and Glengarriff Harbour have an abundance of wildlife and on the Marine Wildlife Tour, you have a chance of seeing Atlantic grey seals, a wide variety of birdlife including the white-tailed sea eagle, harbour porpoise, common dolphin and minke whales. Visit www.bantrybaycharters.ie

BANTRY WATER WHEEL

The iconic public library is situated where the Bantry Woollen Mills used to operate from. The water wheel has been restored and now works in its original position overlooking Bridge Street. It is particularly impressive to see in action after a heavy rainfall.

Sheep’s Head Peninsula

THE GOAT’S PATH DRIVE

The Goats Path Drive is the scenic route which connects Kilcrohane to Bantry via Gearhies. The drive offers a sweeping vista of Bantry Bay. At the summit, Seefin mountain, there is a statue of The Pieta and a parking lay-by to take in the views of both Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay.

AIR INDIA MEMORIAL GARDEN

It would be difficult to find a more serene location than that of the garden of remembrance, set by the seashore at Ahakista, for the 329 victims of the Air India flight from Montreal to Delhi, via London, which was blown up by a terrorist bomb off the south-west coast of Ireland on June 23rd, 1985 – 40 years this year. The names of all those killed are inscribed on a monument in this oasis of tranquility, where they are remembered annually on the anniversary by relatives and friends.

Community Garden in Durrus

The Community Garden in Durrus at Philips’ Green is a multi-sensory garden that was created by the community for the community. It is a space to be enjoyed by all and has a motto saying ‘kind words, kind hands, kind feet.’

LIGHTHOUSE AND WALKS

The Sheep’s Head Way is a fully marked 120km route which encompasses numerous loop walks of varying lengths and is ideal for self-guided walks and photo opportunities. At the end of the peninsula, Tooreen, there is a coffee shop and toilet facilities. From here, the lighthouse is an easy and accessible hike and, on a good day, you may be thrilled to see a passing whale or pod of dolphins. www.livingthesheepsheadway.com

LEARN TRADITIONAL STONE CARVING

Victor Daly, a stone carver with over 30 years’ experience, offers weekend courses in traditional letter cutting/stone carving from his workshop in Ahakista. Overlooking Dunmanus Bay, learn to carve stone using traditional tools and techniques under his tuition.

No experience is necessary, all tools and stones are provided, and participants get to create something unique that they can take home and keep. Private groups and bespoke training can also be catered for.

Visit his Facebook or Instagram page, email [email protected], or call 086 051 4116.

Beara Peninsula

ALLIHIES COPPER MINES AND MUSEUM

The town of Allihies is the most westerly parish of Co Cork and has a ‘new view around every corner’. The Allihies Copper Mine Museum tells of the miners’ lives and of the conditions they worked in, including those of the women and children. The museum also has an art gallery, gift shop and café. www.acmm.ie

ADRIGOLE AND THE HEALY PASS

Adrigole is the gateway to the Beara Peninsula and it is from here that the Healy Pass can be accessed. The Healy Pass is one of the most panoramic mountain passes in Ireland and rises to an elevation of 334m as it cuts its way up to the two highest points in the Caha range, where it passes through, into Kerry.

It is named after Tim Healy, the first governor-general of the Irish Free State, who was born in Bantry.

BEARA BOAT TOURS

Beara Boat Tours operates from Ballycrovane Pier, Eyeries and is suitable for all ages and all occasions. Visit their Facebook page for further information or contact them on 083-1318985.

BEAST OF BEARA

Test your stamina by taking part in the Beast of Beara with a challenging 21km walk, run or race across three peaks on Saturday July 18th. All proceeds on the day are in aid of the Garnish GAA development fund and other local community groups. Entry is €50 and includes timing, entertainment and full safety support. Visit www.garnishgaa.ie/beastofbeara to register.

SCUBA DIVING SAFARIS

Explore the wonders of the underwater world with your own master scuba diver instructor on an exclusive tailor-made private day tour. The entire itinerary can be customised to your level of experience and to exploring stunning underwater locations. So whether you’re a complete beginner or experienced diver, a unique itinerary will be created for you to safely delve into the underwater world. [email protected] kenmarebaydiving.com

DZOGCHEN BEARA

Dzogchen Beara is a Tibetan Buddhist retreat situated on the Beara Peninsula and offers year-round retreats, seminars, workshops and professional training. Ireland’s first Tibetan Buddhist temple opened its doors at the centre in July 2024. Whether you are new to meditation and Buddhism, or an experienced meditation practitioner, there is something for everyone. Drop into the café, attend an event, stay overnight or simply enjoy a peaceful walk and amazing ocean views. www.dzogchenbeara.org

THE BEARA WAY

The Beara Way loop is just over 200km in total, perfect for hiking. It is graded strenuous so not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is the ideal way to take in the scenic views of the Beara Peninsula, with lakes, mountains, woodland paths, bog roads and standing stones just some of what you will come across along the way.

CASTLETOWNBERE

Castletownbere is Ireland’s leading whitefish port and boasts one of the finest natural harbours on the coast. It is a lovely town to visit and many of the Beara Way walking trails originate in the area. Be sure to visit the famous MacCarthy’s Bar on the square which is featured on the cover of Pete McCarthy’s book of that name. Dating back to the 1870s, as little as possible has changed since.

THE CAHA PASS

Although technically not all in West Cork, the Caha Pass on the N71 between Glengarriff and Kenmare is worth a drive. The tunnels that are hewn from the rock at the highest point are a sight that alone make the trip worthwhile. Enter the long tunnel in Cork and you emerge in Kerry. As you wind down the mountain on the other side, you will come to Molly Gallivan’s Cottage and Traditional Farm which is a treat to visit. Be sure to get a photo of the wood-carved Druid as he stands gazing out over Druid’s View.

Glengarriff | Kealkil | Ballylickey

BAMBOO PARK

The Bamboo Park in Glengarriff is a great place for families to explore. Inviting pathways weave through the bamboo plantations leading to exotic gardens, where ferns, palm trees, hydrangea, fuchsia and cosmos thrive. Sooner or later you’ll discover the little cove where you can enjoy a beach picnic along the magnificent shoreline of Glengarriff harbour. www.bamboo-park.com

FUTURE FORESTS

Future Forests in Kealkil is an award-winning and innovative garden centre that stocks a huge selection of plants from bare-rooted trees and shrubs to roses and perennial flowers. You can choose your garden and have it posted directly to your home. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack at the Coffee Bee café whilst surrounded by gorgeous plants.

www.futureforests.ie

BLUE POOL & BLUE POOL TRAILS

The Blue Pool is formed where the river meets the sea, and it is one of the places from which to get a boat to Garinish Island and is where the Blue Pool Ferry can be found. This is a beautiful, magical harbour, hidden in an area of seaside woodland, right in the heart of Glengarriff village, with access beside Quills Woollen Market. It has many trails and walkways through the idyllic forested area and there has been a considerable amount of work done recently to improve access. The walks, including 1.6kms of trails, were extensively renovated to make it more accessible to wheelchair users, and includes wonderful viewing points along the way. On sunny days there’s also an opportunity to take a dip in the sea along the walkway, with seats at a bathing area with access to a floating pontoon.

MEALAGH WOODS

Situated at the top of the beautiful Mealagh Valley, this route takes you on a 3km meander through deciduous woodlands and along the banks of the Mealagh River. The ancient Barnagowlane West wedge tomb is in the area and is worth visiting as it dates back to the Neolithic age, making it about 4,000 years old. www.everytrail.com

Taste the wild on ESK MOUNTAIN

Did you know that growing throughout our landscape is a hidden larder of incredible flavours? Native mountain ash trees produce a berry in autumn that make an amazing marmalade. Rosebay Willowherb leaves can be processed to make a naturally decaf brew similar to Redbush tea, while roasted sticky weed seeds make a caffeinated coffee! If you’d like to explore more, visit Esk Mountain, 5kms outside Glengarriff on the Caha Pass for a guided foraging walk and fireside feast on selected dates from April to October. This 270-acre nature restoration project on the Cork-Kerry border connects people with the magic of the natural world through immersive, interactive, memory-making experiences, stays and products that give back to the land. For more information and tickets visit www.eskmountain.com. NOTE: Please follow safe and sustainable foraging practices when gathering any wild plants. Never ingest anything you’re not 100% sure you’ve identified correctly.

GARINISH ISLAND

Garinish Island (Ilnacullin Garinish or Garnish), bequeathed to the Irish people in 1953, is located in the sheltered harbour of Glengarriff in Bantry Bay and is world renowned for its Italianate gardens which are laid out in beautiful walks and have some stunning specimen plants which are rare in this climate. To get there, take the Garinish Island Ferry from Glengarriff Pier or the Blue Pool Ferry from Blue Pool, where you will pass Seal Island and be able to admire the seal colony that lives there. Garinish Island also boasts a restored Martello tower. www.garinishisland.ie

KEALKIL STONE CIRCLE

The megalithic site comprises a stone circle, standing stones and cairn. The stone circle consists of five axis stones and the standing stone, over four metres high, is thought to be the highest standing stone in Ireland. The hike up to the stone is rather strenuous and can be wet in places, but the views of Bantry Bay and Mullaghmesha mountain make it well worth the effort.

GOUGANE BARRA PARK

The National Forest Park at Gougane Barra has six waymarked walking trails to suit every level of fitness. There is also a looped one-way 3km motor trail that goes through the forest which affords spectacular views of the valley and its enclosing mountains. The source of the River Lee, which flows into the sea at Cork city, originates in the park and it can be seen on one of the walks. St Finbarr’s Oratory, set on a serene island on the lake, is a most picturesque sight and well worth visiting. www.gouganebarra.com

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS – WEST CORK HIKES

Book an adventure with experienced local guide, Adam Harrington. Climb West Cork’s iconic Sugarloaf mountain, explore Glengarriff Nature Reserve, see stunning views of West Cork.

Hikes and walks available for all ages and fitness levels. Group hikes organised every month. Transport provided. Call 083-2075905 or visit www.westcorkhikes.com

GLENGARRIFF NATURE RESERVE AND WOODS

These woods are one of the finest examples of sessile oak woods in Ireland. There are several walks within the reserve and all are clearly marked out along well-maintained paths. The Riverside Walk is a gentle loop walk of about 1km. The Big Meadow Walk (3.5km) and the steep walk up to Lady Bantry’s Lookout are two other very popular walks in these enchanting woods.

HOLY WELL AT KEALKIL

There are over 3,000 holy wells in Ireland, but one to visit has to be the Kealkil Holy Well. South of the old graveyard of Kilmocomoge (signposted as Lady’s Well) and immaculately maintained and painted with white and blue trim, this well has an aura of holiness and stillness around it.

KEALKIL PARKLAND & CARRIGANASS CASTLE

Kealkil Parkland at Carriganass Castle is a site of about 4.5 acres, including a 1.1km loop walk, an outdoor gym and fairy houses – made by local schoolchildren – dotted along the route.

Located on the northern bank of the Ouvane River near Kealkil, Carriganass Castle, built in 1541 by Dermot O’Sullivan Beare, is steeped in history. www.carriganasscastle.com

PRIEST’S LEAP

The Priest’s Leap gets its name from a legend where a priest was being pursued by soldiers and managed to escape by getting his horse to jump off a cliff. The horse sailed safely through the air and landed in Newtown, Bantry. The place where its hooves struck the ground has a commemorative plaque telling the tale. Knockboy, the summit, is the highest peak in Co Cork.

WILD ATLANTIC SEAWEED BATHS

Based occasionally at Snave Pier, the popular and refreshing seaweed baths pop up in various other coastal areas of West Cork, and further afield, more or less all year round. To find them, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages where location updates are announced each week. www.wildatlanticseaweedbaths.com

Drimoleague

ALPACA FARM

Waterfall alpaca farm is located near Castledonovan between Dunmanway and Bantry. They offer visitors the chance to take their adorable alpacas for a walk along a beautiful riverside trail. Get the chance to meet the miniature donkeys Pepe and Gomez and the shetlands, Captain Jack and Fat Freddy. Maximum of six people per group and children need to be at least seven years old. For families with younger children or larger groups, they also offer tours where you can meet and feed the animals, learn about them and enjoy the trail after. Booking is essential so please call 028-31953 or 087-6153006. www.westcorkalpacas.com. Eircode P47 TD70.

TOP OF THE ROCK POD PÁIRC & FARMHANDS ACTIVITY

The Pod Páirc in Drimoleague has seven delightful camping pods, along with tent and campervan spaces, with excellent facilities on-site. It is perfect for families, couples and individuals. Situated on a working farm, you can book a tour and enjoy a picnic, while spending time with the animals, or have fun in the Pod Páirc playground. There is a walking centre onsite, perfect as a stop-off point on your walk or for learning about the many local walkways.

www.topoftherock.ie

CASTLEDONOVAN CASTLE

The imposing and impressive Castledonovan Castle just outside Drimoleague was the chief stronghold of the O’Donovan clan. It was built around 1560 and attacked and burned down by Cromwell in 1650. It has been uninhabited since then with the exception of wildlife, including the Chough, a protected bird who nests in the castle. The Chough is easy to spot with red legs and beak against black plumage. The castle is built on a rock foundation standing proud with walls three feet thick. The structure has stood against the storms of time until 1900 when the south west corner fell off, which now allows you to clearly see the construction of the castle from the outside.

HERITAGE LOOP WALK

Recent expansion of this walk alongside the Quarry Road has created a beautiful 2.5 hour walk (5km) from the Railway Yard westwards past Centra and onwards to Moyny Bridge. It then follows the river path all the way to Ahanafunsion Bridge, then up to the Top of the Rock and finally back down the hill to the village. It is fully waymarked (red arrows). The Drimoleague Heritage Walkways book can be purchased for €4 at the Top of the Rock Walking Centre (086-1735134) where bathroom facilities are also available. While in Drimoleague, you can also enjoy the Deelish Cascades walk, the Castledonovan Loop and the Shronacarton linear walk, all detailed in the book.

PITCH AND PUTT

While in Drimoleague why not spend the afternoon polishing your swing and enjoying a game of pitch and putt? The course is open throughout the week for green fees and club hire. For further information, call 087-7590478.

Bantry Event Guide

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

June 26th – July 5th

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival includes concerts, masterclasses, talks and instrument making workshops. The hundred or so invited musicians are without exception superb, the programming combines the challenging and the unknown with the familiar and the whole town is taken over for rehearsals. There is also a fantastic ‘Fringe Festival’ with daily events all over the town.

www.westcorkmusic.ie

West Cork Literary festival

July 10th – 17th

The West Cork Literary Festival is a week-long celebration of writing and reading for people of all ages. Bantry is delighted to bring the finest Irish and international literary figures to West Cork every July. www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie

Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle

July 11th

The Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle is a charity cycle event in Bantry which raises funds for local charities. It is organised by the West Cork Emergency Services & Friends, primarily made up of members of An Garda Síochána, Cork County Fire Service, HSE Ambulance Service, West Cork Civil Defence, The Red Cross and The Irish Coastguard. www.wildatlanticmizencycle.com

West Cork Fit-Up Theatre

TBC – various locations

The core essence of the Fit-up Theatre Festival nods to the tradition of Fit-Up theatre of the 1950s. Back then, professional companies travelled the length and breadth of Ireland reaching a wide variety of towns, villages and rural areas bringing all members of the community together through the act of theatre.

The events happen all over West Cork and Whiddy Island hosts events as part of this festival.

Ellen Hutchins Festival

August 15th to 23rd

The Ellen Hutchins Festival is held every August to celebrate the life and work of Ireland’s first female botanist, Ellen Hutchins who was from Ballylickey, Bantry. The festival includes a programme of workshops, exhibitions, walks, talks, boat trips and other events linked to botany, botanical art, landscape and letter writing. This year the festival has a full nine-day programme of live events. www.ellenhutchins.com.

All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships

August 14th to 16th

Organised by the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation (ICRF), the three day event will feature over 70 races across all grades and categories drawing thousands of competitors and spectators to Bantry Bay.

Masters of Tradition festival

Augusts 19th to 23rd

Masters of Tradition is usually a five-day festival held each August in Bantry featuring a series of performances covering the full spectrum of Irish traditional music. The festival is headlined by its artistic director Martin Hayes. www.westcorkmusic.ie

Bantry Agricultural Show

August 30th

Every year Bantry is host to one of the biggest summer agricultural shows in the area. Located on Bantry airstrip overlooking Bantry Bay, it is a fantastic show of all things agricultural competing for that prized rosette. There are different competitions for skill and breed for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep and goats and is a fun day for all the family with food stalls, bouncy castles, children’s entertainment, dog shows, pony riding, fashion shows and trade stalls.

Culture Night

September 18th

Culture Night is a celebration of all things Irish through free cultural events in towns and cities across the island of Ireland. Arts and cultural organisations in Bantry open their doors with free events, talks and performances for everyone to enjoy. Culture Night is brought to you by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Cork City Council.

Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally

October 24th - More info TBC

Bantry Spooky Night

October 31st

Great fun for all the family to celebrate Halloween as everyone gathers in scary fancy dress in Wolfe Tone Square for spooky walks, a Pirate Shipwreck Party Disco and face-painting. Enjoy the spooky walk around Bantry House & Gardens where you will find hidden ghosts, witches or werewolves hiding in the shadows or maybe a monster or two might jump out at you from their hiding place! This is a free event for everyone and parents are advised it may be too scary for very young children. A shuttle bus departs from Wolfe Tone Square at 7pm on the day to Bantry House & Gardens for the spooky walk.

New Year family gathering

December 31st

A fantastic annual event on Wolfe Tone Square for all the family to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Music will start on the square at approximately 9pm and the fireworks will start at approximately 10pm. This is a free event for everyone with a great atmosphere to celebrate the New Year together.