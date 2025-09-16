Five Things to See & Do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include a 12 hour Sea Swim in Berehaven, the Glengarriff Culture Trail, the Bantry Death Café, a memory walk in Bantry and the Rathbarry & District Vintage Club Tractor, Truck, Car & Motorcycle run.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

12 hour Sea Swim - Friday, September 19th

There is a 12 hour seam swim taking place at the Berehaven Golf Club & Amenity Park in aid of Féile O'Sullivan.

The Seam Swim takes place on Friday, September 19th from 6am - 6pm.

Open to everyone aged 5 and up.

Please text 087 7754535 if you can join in and at what time.

All are welcome to support, swim or donate!

Glengarriff Culture Trail - Friday, September 19th

Glengarriff comes alive this Friday evening with a celebration of music, art, storytelling and fun.

Highlights include an interactive drumming workshop with Drum Dance Ireland at Glengarriff Hall (4–5pm), a stone carving session with Victor Daly (5–9pm), and an Irish dancing demo from Scoil Rince Carney (5:30–6pm).

Later on, enjoy Mary Neary’s reading of 'New and Wise Old Sayings' at the Sugar Loaf Café (6:30–7pm), or follow the Poetry & Story Trail with Cormac Lally as he weaves humour and folklore through the village (7:30pm).

The evening rounds off with traditional music at Bernard Harrington’s (9pm).

Bantry Death Café - Saturday, September 20th

Although dying is the one inevitable thing that will happen to you, many find death and grief difficult to talk about.

Bridge Street Community Café in Bantry are providing a setting where you can share or listen to someone else in a comfortable environment while enjoying a cuppa and a slice of cake.

It takes place at the café from 3pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 20th.

Memory Walk in Bantry - Sunday, September 21st

There is a Memory Walk happening in Bantry on Sunday, September 21st.

The meeting point is the green area near Supervalu for people to take a step to help fund our dementia support and services.

You can register for the walk and find out more information here.

Rathbarry & District Vintage Club Tractor, Truck, Car & Motorcycle run - Sunday, September 21st

Rathbarry & District Vintage Club will be holding its annual Tractor, Truck, Car and Motorcycle Run on Sunday, September 21st.

This year they will also have a Classic Silage Baling and Threshing Working Day.

Cancer Connect Clonakilty Community Resource Centre All proceeds from the event going toand