Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include The Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival, The Island Drift, Beara A.C's 5 Mile Series, and end of summer party in Ahakista and a gathering for Gaza at Goleen Harbour.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival - Friday, September 5th - Sunday, September 7th

The Cape Clear International Storytelling Festival, originally founded in 1994 by Chuck and Nell Kruger, to keep the Irish tradition of storytelling alive, is now world renowned for showcasing top class storytelling on the incredibly beautiful island of Cape Clear.

The festival is held over 3 days on Cape Clear Island.

For the full itinerary and more details please visit: https://capeclearstorytelling.com/

The Island Drift - Friday, September 5th - Sunday, September 7th

The Island Drift takes place on Garnish Island from September 5th - September 7th.

It is 3 days of walks, talks, music, live concerts, poetry and plants.

Some guests include Susan O'Neill, The Blindboy Podcast and Declan O'Rourke.

For more information please visit: https://theislanddrift.com/

Beara A.C Autumn 5 Mile Series kicks off in Glengarriff - Saturday, September 6th

The Beara A.C 5 Mile Series for 2025 kicks off with a 5 Mile Race in Glengarriff on Saturday, September 6th at 4.30pm.

For more information and to sign up please click here.

End of summer party in Ahakista - Sunday, September 7th

Don't miss a night full of fun, music, a pig roast feast and a fond farewell to the summer!

The Ahakista end of summer party takes place on Sunday, September 7th from 5pm - 8pm at The Tin Pub in Ahakista.

There is a €5 entrance fee and booking is essential by calling Siobhán O'Leary on 083 154 8304.

Gather for Gaza on Goleen Harbour - Friday, September 5th - Saturday, September 6th

Gather for Gaza on Goleen Harbour is taking place from Friday, September 5th to Saturday, September 6th.

A weekend ticket with camping included is €70.

Don't miss out on Palestinian food, art & culture, kids entertainment, target archery, basketry workshops, woodland walks and lots more!

For more information please click here.