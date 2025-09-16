Bill Murray spotted in West Cork on latest Irish visit

HOLLYWOOD icon Bill Murray has been spotted charming the locals in Kinsale recently.

The star of Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day was seen over the weekend in Cobh and Kinsale.

Murray, who has strong Irish ancestry with roots in both Cork and Galway, was in good company, joined by award-winning author Tom Coyne.

The pair previously teamed up in 2021 for their YouTube golf series, The Links Life, which saw them travel across Ireland, visiting famous spots like Druids Glen in Wicklow and Mount Falcon Hotel in Mayo.

His latest tour took him to Kinsale, where he made a surprise visit to The Good Dairy Company for some ice cream.

Staff at the shop were thrilled, sharing on their social media, 'Not your typical Friday evening in Kinsale... We never expected iconic actor and comedy legend Billy Murray to visit for ice cream.'

They described the evening as one they will 'never forget.'

Murray’s trips to Ireland are becoming a familiar sight.

In 2022, he attended the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Cork and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles and he also attended the All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway today in Croke Park where he was accompanied by businessman JP McManus on both occasions.