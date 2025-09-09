Five Things to See & Do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the Bantry Singles Festival, the Clonakilty Country & Irish Music Festival, the Mike O'Shea memorial & truck run, the Caheragh Charity Run and Silage Cutting Day and Courtmacsherry Songs & Stories by the Sea.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Bantry Singles Festival - Friday, September 12th - Sunday September 14th

The Bantry Singles Festival kicks off this weekend on Friday, September 12th and runs through to Sunday, September 14th.

The Bantry Singles Festival is packed with quirky activities across the weekend.

On Friday, join the Mix & Mingle at Ma Murphy’s (5–8pm) or test your luck at a Blind Date show with Annette Lynch at The Mariner (8:30pm).

Saturday brings a Boozy Brunch at Wild Garlic @ Fado (11am–1pm), followed by the charming Bark & Spark Singles Dog Walk (2pm, Bantry Pet & Equine).

On Sunday, enjoy another Boozy Brunch (11am–1pm) and round off the weekend with the lively Bachelor Auction at the Bantry Inn (5–7pm).

Clonakilty Country & Irish Music Festival - Friday, September 12th - Sunday September 14th

Country fans will be heading to Clonakilty GAA Complex this weekend for a packed lineup of music and dancing.

Friday kicks off with The Derek Burke Band (9:30pm) alongside the Over 18s heat of the Cork County Jiving Championship.

Saturday brings a Jiving & Waltz Workshop with Mark Bryan (7pm) followed by The Michael Collins Band and the Over 50s Jiving heat.

On Sunday, things wrap up in style with Stuart Moyles (9pm) and Patrick Feeney & Band (11pm) closing out the festival after the grand final of the 2025 Cork County Jiving Championship.

Mike O'Shea Memorial Truck & Vintage Car Run - Sunday, September 14th

The Mike O'Shea Truck & Vintage Car Run is back for 2025 and takes place on Sunday, September 14th in Ballineen.

Registration takes place at 11am and it is departing from Hennessy Transport Ballineen.

There will be a raffle & refreshments with entertainment on the day.

Caheragh Charity Run & Silage Cutting Day - Sunday, September 14th

The Caheragh Charity Run & Silage Cutting Day takes place on September 14th.

Registration starts at 11.30am with the run kicking off around 12.30pm at Travellers Rest, Caheragh.

The silage cutting is starting at 1.30pm at P47 YF75.

All proceeds are going to West Cork Rapid Response in memory of Tony Dempsey.

Courtmacsherry Songs & Stories by the Sea - Saturday, September 13th - Monday September 15th

A wonderful weekend not to be missed and enjoy the company of some of the finest storytellers and entertainers in Courtmachserry.

More information can be found at their Facebook page here.