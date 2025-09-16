Cheeky Charlie jumps for joy!

Rescue pony nursed back to full health now equestrian superstar.

A RESCUE pony from West Cork is on course to a stable career as a superstar, competing against some of the biggest names in equestrian on an international level.

Cheeky Charlie, as he is known, was rescued ten years ago by Joseph Ahern Murphy after being abandoned in a dark, remote shed in Wexford, emaciated and starving with a belly full of worms.

Mr Murphy initially brought Charlie to Cobh Rescue Horses. It didn’t take long until the neglected animal was thrown another lifeline and found a new home in Tracton, near Kinsale.

Lilian Gash and her daughter Samantha (16) took him in and have since overcome some high hurdles with Cheeky Charlie, including at the Dublin Horse Show and at Scone Palace in Scotland.

In disciplines such as dressage, clear show jump and cross-country riding, Charlie has become the mane event.

Lilian, who works as a care assistant at Kinsale Community Hospital, said: ‘I met Kelly Merrick of Cobh Rescue Horses at the time. We saw Charlie on a field and we had a connection straight away, so we adopted him when he was just a year old.

‘Charlie now lives with rescue cats, dogs, goat and sheep. Compared to what he was like when he first came to us, he has really put a foot forward. He has competed against some of the big boys in competitions where the horses are worth €50,000 to €60,000’

Lilian’s daughter Samantha is part of South Union Pony Club and this year took Charlie to Scotland to compete in the Scone Palace International Trials, alongside 20 other young horse riders from across Ireland who all won a Tiggy’s Trust bursary. Tiggy’s Trust was set up in memory of talented Carlow rider Tiggy Hancock who died in 2021, aged just 15.

Samantha, who had a surprise party thrown for her on her return from Scotland, said: ‘I’m so grateful to Tiggy’s Trust for giving me the opportunity to compete in an international event. The friends I made and the experience I’ve had are unforgettable. Charlie, I’m so proud of you my boy.’ Tara Murphy, of Cobh Rescue Horses, added: ‘Charlie has truly shown the world what a second chance can mean. When he first came to the rescue, he was just a young, backward pony full of worms and with very little experience of the world. But thanks to the love, patience, and dedication of his wonderful family - Samantha and her family - Charlie’s life has been completely transformed.’

Lilian concluded: ‘If you give a rescue horse a chance, they’ll establish a really strong bond with you. And when you look after a pony like Charlie, they will look after you tenfold. It’s very rewarding.’

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a horse or pony visit www.cobhrescuehorses.ie.