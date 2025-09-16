Fast food dumped in Skibbereen field

THIS disgusting mound of food waste was dumped in a field near a school and a scenic walk on the outskirts of Skibbereen.

Photographs of the offensive pile of rotting chips and fast food scraps were shared on the Skibbereen Noticeboard Facebook page.

The greasy mound of rotting food – which includes burgers, sausages and kebab meat – was dumped in a hedge by a lay-by close to the community school.

Several instances of fly tipping have been highlighted on social media and in each instance the litter warden has been informed.

The person who posted the photographs wrote: ‘Gold medal on illegal dumping… goes to whoever dumped a trailer full of commercial food waste on a lay-by just up from the community school. Litter warden has been notified.’

Locals pointed out the health hazards of dumping a giant pile of congealed waste food in an urban area, where they could attract rats and cause foul odours.

One wrote: ‘That is utterly shameful and the person/people who deposited this foods are just despicable, having absolutely no regards whatsoever for the people who live in the area.

‘I despair, to think or imagine the potential health hazard this may cause - like vermin infestation. I just wish they could be caught and heavily penalised for their thoughtless, callous behaviour.’