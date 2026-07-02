5 things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

This weekend's events include Bandon Summer Festival, an old time fair, a row-a-thon, Dunmanway Show and Courtmacsherry lifeboat open day.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

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Bailiú na Banndan Summer Family Festival - July 3rd to July 12th

Bandon Summer Festival kicks off this Friday with a jam packed schedule of events for all to enjoy.

Events include a 7-a-side soccer tournamnet, Beat on the Street, fancy dress parade, a céili night and much more.

See the full list of events below.

Clonakilty Old Time Fair - Saturday July 4th

Step back in time this July 4th for the Clonakilty Old Time Fair.

Come celebrate a day of music, dancing, crafts, vintage equipment and vehicles, live demonstrations of traditional crafts and products, and much more.

Ilen Rovers Row-A-Thon

On Saturday the 4th of July, members of the Ilen Rovers Ladies GAA club will take on the challenge of rowing the distance from Baltimore to the Fastnet Lighthouse and back again.

Throughout the day, players, coaches and supporters will be taking turns on rowing machines in Baltimore Square to complete the challenge together.

The club are raising funds to help cover the ongoing costs of running the Club, including equipment, facilities, training, matches & the continued development of ladies’ football in our community.

Dunmanway Agricultural Show - Sunday July 5th

Dunmanway Show kicks off this Sunday, July 5th at Dunmanway Racefield.

Walking around the showgrounds is like looking at a slice of country life. From pedigree animals to homebaking; everything is on display.

Apart from the hotly contested classes for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, poultry, domestic arts, horticulture and dogs, we have a wide variety of activities to keep our spectators entertained.

There is always a wide range of sideshows; including Macra na Feirme competitions, Live music and dance floor, free children's entertainment, most appropriately dressed lady and family, bonny baby competition and much more.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Open Day - Sunday July 5th

Courtmacsherry RNLI are opening up their lifeboat, the Val Adnams and the lifeboat station to visitors on Sunday, July 5th.

Meet the crew, tour the station and see the fantastic life boat up close.

The event takes place from 2.30pm until 5pm.