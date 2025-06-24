Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, an annual 10k road race, Bandon Concert Band, the Beara Summer Gathering and an open garden at Pinetree Lodge.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival 2025 - Starting Friday, June 27th

The West Cork Chamber Music Festival kicks off on Friday, June 27th with an opening concert at Bantry House from 8pm.

There are over 50+ gigs throughout the duration of the festival across West Cork.

You can find a list of gigs and tickets here.

Courtmachserry Rowing Club's 18th annual 10k road race - Friday, June 27th

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club will be hosting their 18th annual 10k road race on June 27th at 8pm.

For more information on the event, including prizes and route visit this link.

You can register online here.

Bandon Concert Band - Friday, June 27th

Bandon Concert Band's first performance this summer will be on Bridge Street in Bandon between 19.30 - 21.00 on Friday, June 27th.

Beara Summer Gathering - Saturday, June 28th

The next Beara Gathering is being held on Bere Island at The Bere Island Hotel on Saturday, June 28th.

There will be traditional music at the cross roads.

For more information, you can contact your centre at:

The Caha Centre - 027 60909

Beara West Family Resource Centre - 027 70998

Bere Island Projects Group - 085 167 9052

Open Garden at Pinetree Lodge - Sunday, June 29th

The Pinetree Lodge Garden & Gallery in Dunmanway is open on Sunday, June 29th from 2pm to 5pm.

It is open to support Breakthrough Cancer Research in Cork as well as Cancer Connect in Bantry.

More information on the event can be found here.