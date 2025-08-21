CAR OF THE WEEK: Skoda’s Kodiaq is large and stylish

More than a fifth of the more than 10,000 Skodas sold so far this year in Ireland are Kodiaqs, a testament to the Czech brand’s position in the mid-sized crossover SUV space.

The vehicle also ranks in 7th place in overall car sales and is the only big SUV in the top 10 increasing its sales.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

New to the market in 2024, the second generation of Kodiaq is built on the original’s attributes of ample size, a strong look, and very practical styling.

The latest one is a bit longer, but shares the wheelbase of its predecessor.

Optionally a seven-seater, that extra length means more space for luggage even with the rearmost seats up.

Or, in the five-seat format of my review car, a whopping capacity of 640 to 725 litres.

The visuals front and rear are a significant update, giving the car a stronger presence even as the more square details of the predecessor are softened.

That larger black grille is a statement piece, tilting at premium contemporaries.

New LED Matrix headlights and a horizontal lighting strip behind the grille bars are matched at the back with a similar full-width red lighting bar that links two new tail-light clusters.

Some detailing of the C-pillar adds a little rakishness. Overall, the design has a premium feel, especially in the Sportline, which has a set of exterior enhancements.

There’s been a substantial shift inside, notably in the dashboard style and a new free-standing infotainment screen.

The driving instrument cluster has an interesting and easily read set of digital and analogue-type readouts, with a choice from five layouts.

The climate controls are operated by proper knobs, with the seat heat controls neatly built into them.

The transmission selection is moved to just behind the steering wheel, leaving the centre console clear for storage.

The car has plenty of space for three adults in the second row of seats or two with a pull-down table armrest between them.

The panoramic roof that comes with the Sportline package makes it feel all the more roomy.

Kodiaq is available with petrol, plug-in hybrid petrol, and diesel powertrains that are becoming scarcer in other marques.

Indeed, Skoda as a brand is bucking the trend of diminishing diesel sales.

But my review car was the Kodiaq iV, which has the 202hp PHEV motor. The all-electric range with this one is a reasonably realistic 100km.

Using the system as fully as possible means that the overall fuel consumption and emissions are substantially lower than even the diesel.

It’s also, even against the very well-muffled diesels from Skoda, much, much quieter.

My driving time with this one was a consistently pleasant experience.

The transmission in the iV is the six-speed version of the dual-clutch automatics used across the Volkswagen Group, and it matched it well.

There’s a good balance of ride and handling, which compares well with any premium competitor.

Skoda likes to offer clever details, and the Kodiaq has the umbrella in the driver’s door that is so useful in the Irish climate; you can also buy one to put into the passenger’s door. An integrated funnel in the screenwasher fluid container makes topping up a non-messy affair.

A USB-C socket in the rear-view mirror housing is ideal for powering a dashcam without having trailing cables.

Today, one in ten cars rolling out of showrooms in Ireland is a Skoda.

There are reasons for that, all of which were evident in the Kodiaq iV.

VERDICT

What I liked: It’s a rugged, all-around practical, large car with style.

Price: From €55,140; review car €58,400.