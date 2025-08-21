FARM CLASSICS: The Zetor Crystal, a spectacular looking beast

The ‘Crystal’ name is synonymous with Zetor tractors in Ireland, the tractors that are renowned for their ability to punch well above their weight, and simplicity.

With its manufacturing plant based in Brno, in the southeast of the country, the Czech manufacturer launched its Crystal range of tractors in 1968 as it entered the high horsepower market and were known in-house as the Unified Range or URII range.

However, the popular Crystal range owe a lot of their success to their predecessors, the UR I range. In 1960, the 3011 was launched as the basic model in the revolutionary UR I range.

The core concept of this ‘unified’ range was to use as many identical parts and components across the development of the range so as to streamline the manufacturing and servicing processes, which according to Zetor was a first in the industry.

The 3011 was also joined by the two-cylinder 2011 and four-cylinder 4011 to complete the range, the 3011 being a competitor to the Massey Ferguson 35 or the Fordson Dexta.

Zetor’s 2.3 litre Z3001 engine produces 35hp from the 3045. Rear lift capacity is rated at one ton, backed by oil flow of 25 l/min.

The gearbox provides 10F and 2R gears while a dual clutch was also standard which provided a live PTO.

In 1960, Zetor also introduced their ‘Zetormatic’ draft control system, which was great at aiding traction in the field.

The 3011 was also available in four-wheel drive format, badged as the 3045. Unprecedented in the 1960’s, Zetor manufactured their 4WD front axle in-house and even had a central drive shaft.

A significant detail, the 3045 was the first tractor Zetor made in four-wheel drive configuration and could even be ordered as a half track!

The large rear mudguards and imposing nosecone of the tractor give a very purposeful look, particularly in the four-wheel drive format with its large front wheels.

Complimented by the red wheels and panels along with the gold chassis, one cannot deny that this is a spectacular looking tractor.

Restored to pristine condition by Zetor collector Liam Murphy in County Kerry, his 3045 was imported by the ESB and worked in peat-fired powerplants.

He acquired the tractor fifteen years ago, taking almost the same length of time restoring it to its former glory.

