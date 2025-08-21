HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Contemporary living in a peaceful country setting

Knockane on heaven’s door...

IF the idea of modern living in an idyllic rural retreat appeals to you then Knockane in Drimoleague could be what you’re looking for.

The stunning four-bed detached on 0.86 acres enjoys sweeping views over the River Ilen valley and the surrounding landscape.

A beautifully designed and immaculate detached residence, it boasts a clever ‘upside down’ layout to take full advantage of the breathtaking views.

The exceptional features of this fine home include high quality solar panels, oil-fired central heating and a private well. Upstairs accommodation comprises a bright, open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a separate fully equipped second kitchen for dedicated cooking and a spacious living room.

This entire floor is designed to maximise natural light and connects seamlessly to the outdoors, with a door leading out to a large first-floor decking area.

The ground floor accommodation includes a spacious master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, with two more double bedrooms, and a stylish family bathroom.

The grounds are beautifully landscaped, providing privacy and calm, and include a variety of sheds and storage areas. A charming garden room/wooden cabin adds additional flexibility, perfect for use as a studio or office.

Whilst wonderfully private, the property is just moments from the main Cork Road, offering convenient access to Skibbereen, Bantry, Dunmanway and West Cork’s many coastal attractions.

Selling agent is Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, Skibbereen (028 21404).