Do you agree with the following statements?

“It is important to me that people who hurt me acknowledge that an injustice has been done to me.

It makes me angry when people don’t believe that I was hurt.

I think I am much more conscientious and moral in my relations with other people compared to their treatment of me.

I give others much more than I receive from them.

People who are offended by me are only thinking of themselves.

People who claim that I behaved wrongly want me to admit it so they can take advantage of the situation.

It is very hard for me to stop thinking about the injustice others have done to me.

Days after the offence, I am very preoccupied by the injustice done to me.”

These items come from the Tendency for Interpersonal Victimhood (TIV) scale – a psychological tool designed to assess how likely someone is to see themselves as a victim in interpersonal

situations. It doesn’t refer to people who’ve simply experienced unfairness – a broad category that includes us all – but rather to those who perceive and interpret interpersonal events through a recurring victim lens. The researchers identified four key dimensions of this tendency. The first is need for recognition – the desire that others acknowledge your suffering, admit wrongdoing, apologise sincerely, and ideally, feel guilty for what they’ve done.

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The second is moral elitism – the belief that you behave more fairly and generously than others do, and that your moral standards are above reproach. Third is lack of empathy, especially towards those who feel hurt by your actions. People scoring highly here tend to believe that those offended by them are selfish or manipulative.

And the fourth is rumination – the tendency to brood over perceived injustices, sometimes long after the event.

Costly

While some of these traits may sound familiar or even justifiable, their combined effect can be psychologically costly. People with a victim mindset are more prone to cognitive distortions – that is, unhelpful and inaccurate patterns of thought that entrench and deepen their beliefs.

For instance, they tend to interpret neutral or ambiguous social interactions as hostile. They also generalise: one slight becomes a sign of how the world works, how others always behave. This kind of thinking primes some people to see insult and injury even where none was intended. It narrows perception and reinforces the idea that others can’t be trusted. Emotionally, this leads to heightened sensitivity to rejection and a persistent sense of grievance. But it doesn’t stop there. Behaviourally, those high in a sense of victimhood are more likely to seek revenge, withhold forgiveness, or try to punish the people they believe have harmed them.

Their relationships can become fraught with mistrust and conflict, partly because they struggle to see their own role in misunderstandings or breakdowns. They are also more likely to engage in passive-aggressive behaviour, or to retreat into isolation while blaming others for the disconnection. TIV is not a clinical diagnosis. It’s not depression or a personality disorder. But it is a stable trait that can shape how people experience and interpret their social world, and how they behave in it.

It also appears to overlap with an anxious attachment style, where people both fear abandonment and assume others will treat them badly. It’s important to note that having experienced real trauma is different from having a victim mindset. Yes, someone who has experienced cruelty or neglect early in life may develop a victim mindset, but many don’t. By the same token, many people develop this victimhood tendency even without going through obvious trauma. That doesn’t mean it’s permanent or untreatable. In next week’s column, we’ll explore how this mindset can be softened and reshaped, drawing on ideas from CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy), including how to challenge assumptions, reduce rumination, and relate to others in a more open and balanced way.

Linda Hamilton is a Kinsale-based cognitive behavioural therapist. If you would like to get in touch with her, call 086-3300807. For more information, go to www.kinsalecbt.com