Breasts come in all shapes and sizes and should therefore be celebrated and talked about openly and frankly, it’s no big deal really.

WHAT is that mountain range called? she asked me, expecting a response that gave a name to the mountain with more letters that McGillicuddy. Well, they’re known as the Paps, says I because they look like boobs, they were named back before we got annaly retentive, back when we called things by what they looked like.

Yes, breasts, boobs, or to the slightly odd men of a certain age or in certain locations, diddies. Nearly half of the world’s population has them. Or to be more precise, 3.905 billion, that’s 49.58%. That’s 7.81 billion individual boobs wandering around this planet of ours on any given day. So you’d think we would be jaded talking about them. That virile men would find it all a bit boring at this stage, but no, they can be the topic of and dominate many a conversation and mean very different things to different women depending on their age and stage in life.

This all started a couple of weeks ago when I announced to my friend that I had my boobs fondled in the back of a tractor trailer in Kerry, again. Of course the translation of this is that I had a mammogram in the mobile unit in Killarney. A routine check-up that I happily partake in. My maternal granny died from breast cancer at the age of 60 so I tend to roll up to these appointments early and with questions.

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With boobs on the brain I thought I’d ask a few friends what their own individual pair meant to them.

A transgender friend of mine, told me that she wears a bra every day even though she hasn’t anything there to fill it yet. She hopes the hormones she’s taking will soon give her a little chest all of her own and the purchase of pretty flowery bras will be a necessity rather than wishful thinking.

Another lady of my own age grouping, told me that she heard herself saying to her teenage son when he was admiring a hefty pair “you wait till that young one is older and she has woeful lower back ache and we’ll see how proud she is to be showing herself off then.” The response from her son was, unsurprisingly, ‘get out of my room!’

An older woman that still humps around two boulders complained to me that they are forever in her way. She said, “I have to lift them out of my armpits when I’m trying to read in bed so I can hold the book straight”.

Another lady told me that the breast reduction surgery she had in the UK a few years ago was the best investment she ever made. It has allowed her to use her healthy disposable income on nice clothes instead of tablecloths she had to buy in an attempt to hide her ample bosom, she can now buy pretty underwear sets in Penneys with straps like dental floss as opposed to the reinforced steel numbers which came in at the same price as an armoured car.

Then of course we have the poor women with nothing there at all, the fully paid-up members of the ‘no titty committee’ that shove everything from socks to chicken fillets into a bra to give themselves the illusion of a cleavage.

Most of this smoke and mirrors behaviour, whether they would admit to it or not, is an attempt to attract members of the opposite sex. What happens later in the night after the clothing comes off and the fillets fall to the floor can only be a cringe worthy confession or a lesson on masterful illusion. Alcohol helps.

It begins when we are only young girls on the cusp of puberty when we want these things to grow so we can go to the shop with our mothers to buy our first ‘A’ cup and talk knowledgeably on the process with our friends. And it ends with death.

In the meantime, we have backache, lop-sidedness, sore nipples from breastfeeding, cabbage leaves to help the aforementioned pain, (if you know you know), men who think talking to your boobs is an acceptable form of making conversation and eventually we will indeed have to haul them out of our armpits in order to read comfortably in bed.

Over the years they have been trussed up, injected, tattooed and pierced, currently they are full of silicone and jammed under necks, even though they are essentially lumps of fat designed to feed our babies. Boobs are attached to all female mammals but for some reason only human males have turned them into an obsession and women have followed suit. When is the last time you saw a bull staring lustfully at the neighbours Frisian heifer? Sorry, that image will probably stay with you.

So, there you have it. I hope no one from the woke brigade reads this and insists on changing the name of the mountain from the Paps to something more palatable.