THE West Cork Academy U13 schoolboys will face French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais in the opening group phase of the 2026 Surf Cup International tournament in Spain.

The renowned Mediterranean Sport Village complex, located in the resort town of Salou in Spain, hosts its annual Surf Cup International tournament this week.

This competition brings together top-tier youth academies from over 15 countries. It is an elite, professionally run event that attracts some of the most respected clubs and leagues in youth football.

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Some of the continent’s most famous names are sending teams to this year’s Surf Cup, including AC Milan, Inter Milan, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Benfica.

Premier League clubs are also well represented with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Everton and AFC Bournemouth making the trip to Salou.

The West Cork Academy returns for another Surf Cup appearance with the region’s U13 schoolboys ready to face top-class opposition.

Academy Director and Medical Lead David Hall, along with coaches Colm Cleary, DJ Curtin, Melvin Beamish and Richie Mullaney will oversee a busy week for the West Cork squad.

The Academy’s travelling party flew from Cork to Barcelona on Monday evening before a light training session on Tuesday morning.

Team dinners and meetings were interspersed with additional training sessions, including an opportunity for players and families to visit Barcelona on Wednesday.

West Cork’s U13s begin their Surf Cup International campaign this Thursday, November 26th, with back-to-back fixtures. They are guaranteed a minimum of three group games and at least one knockout tie.

First up are French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais, who should provide West Cork with the toughest assignment of their week in Salou. Kick-off is at 9.15am. That’s followed by a meeting with Catalan club CF Tortosa Ebre later that evening, at 5pm.

Thursday evening sees the Academy squad dining together before a video analysis session and a late team meeting.

On Friday, West Cork will round off their Group D fixtures by taking on a Surf Select XI, kick-off at 1.15pm. Depending on where the Academy finishes, knockout ties and age-group finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Once their Surf Cup International fixtures are complete, the entire West Cork Academy squad will have an opportunity to relax and enjoy visits to Port Aventura World Leisure Park before flying back to Cork on Monday.

The West Cork Academy 2026 Surf Cup International squad includes Charlie Beamish, Luke Browne, Caolan Cleary, Morgan Coleman, Fionán Crowley, Nathan Crowley Healy, Lucas Daly, Sean Hamilton, Rory Harrison, Eoin Healy, Danielle Kennelly, Gavin Kerr, Adam Kingston, Gearoid Linehan, Jimmy McDonagh, Rory Murnane, Eoghan O’Driscoll, Oisin O’Driscoll, Ciaran O’Farrell, Sean O’Mahony, Iarlaith Rohan, Ciaran Tobin, Cian Twomey and Kerry Yeboah Tamea.