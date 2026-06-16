Woman who stole 11 BuzzBallz avoids jail

A WOMAN who stole 11 BuzzBallz pre-mixed cocktails from a Kinsale shop where she worked was given a suspended sentence.

Claire Crone, of 20 Chestnut Close, Cluain Ard, Cobh, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to seven counts of theft from the Eurospar in Kinsale on dates in 2024.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue told Judge Andrew Cody that Ms Crone was an employee in the shop when she committed the thefts of goods totalling €100.

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Thefts included five BuzzBallz liquor on November 18th, another five BuzzBalls on October 28th, and one BuzzBallz on November 9th.

On three other occasions she stole €10 from the till.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had no previous convictions and has paid back compensation to the shop.

‘She immediately resigned from the job and felt ashamed and guilty. She had been taking street tablets to deal with traumatic events in her life,’ said Mr Taaffe.

‘She did search for alternative employment but lost that job due to the publicity surrounding the thefts. She is currently working in cleaning and is actively engaging in services in order to be admitted to a treatment programme.’

Judge Cody sentenced her to one month in prison suspended for two years on one of the seven theft charges.

He fined her €300 and took into consideration the other six charges, and fixed recognisances in case of an appeal.