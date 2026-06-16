Rosscarbery woman who drove without licence fined

A ROSSCARBERY woman who drove without a valid driving licence and without insurance was fined €500 and banned from driving for two years.

On December 8th last, gardaí stopped Winnie Maughan (54), of John O’Sullivan Terrace, Cahermore, Rosscarbery, in her silver Toyota at Emmet Square, Clonakilty.

Ms Maughan admitted she did not have a driving licence or valid insurance.

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She had two previous convictions for theft and criminal damage dating back to 2008, Clonakilty District Court heard.

The mother-of-eight was a carer for her husband who was not well at the time of the incident.

‘She apologises. She does not have a driving licence and has never had one,’ said defence solicitor Conrad Murphy.

Judge Andrew Cody imposed a €300 fine and disqualified the defendant from driving for two years for no insurance.

She was fined €200 for driving without a licence.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.