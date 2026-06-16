Subscriber Exclusives

Rosscarbery woman who drove without licence fined

June 16th, 2026 8:50 AM

Rosscarbery woman who drove without licence fined Image

Share this article

A ROSSCARBERY woman who drove without a valid driving licence and without insurance was fined €500 and banned from driving for two years.

On December 8th last, gardaí stopped Winnie Maughan (54), of John O’Sullivan Terrace, Cahermore, Rosscarbery, in her silver Toyota at Emmet Square, Clonakilty.

Ms Maughan admitted she did not have a driving licence or valid insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had two previous convictions for theft and criminal damage dating back to 2008, Clonakilty District Court heard.

The mother-of-eight was a carer for her husband who was not well at the time of the incident.

‘She apologises. She does not have a driving licence and has never had one,’ said defence solicitor Conrad Murphy.

Judge Andrew Cody imposed a €300 fine and disqualified the defendant from driving for two years for no insurance.

She was fined €200 for driving without a licence.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme. 

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended