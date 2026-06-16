Four-year ban for mum (38) driving without insurance

A DRIVER who had no insurance was fined €500 and banned from driving for four years.

Clodagh Whelton (38), of Downeen Cross, Rosscarbery, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court.

On December 9th last at Knockaphonery, Clonakilty, gardaí seized Ms Whelton’s blue Ford after they found her insurance policy had lapsed.

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Ms Whelton had two previous convictions, the court heard.

A recent no insurance conviction from November 2024 resulted in a €450 fine.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client had two young children and one of them had experienced significant health issues, which required Ms Whelton to drive.

Ms McCarthy said the insurance policy was now in place and made an application to postpone a sentence, which was not opposed by the State.

Judge Andrew Cody imposed a €500 fine and banned the defendant from driving for four years, postponed until October 1st. Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.