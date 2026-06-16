Sean McDonnell and Deirdre Casey retain Fastnet Triathlon titles

THE Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon held in Schull delivered again.

Unlike many triathlons in Ireland, Schull has never had to cancel a swim but it was decided to shorten the distance slightly and shelter along the shore instead of the usual route.

Triathletes are always disappointed when a swim gets cancelled and so there was a good sense of excitement with a bit of apprehension as to what the headwind on the bike would be like. All athletes were fine in the water with no one needing to come out, many thanks to the safety boats and West Cork Kayaking Club for their assistance as always.

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The racing began with the children who were cheered on by their parents, many of whom were taking part in the Sprint race. Children from ages 11-16 competed in the National Youth Series and it was clear to see that these were some serious athletes and will no doubt go on to compete for the podium in Schull as adults.

Around 20 participants bravely took part in the Try-A-Tri including a group of ladies from Schull who joined the New To Tri Women in Sport initiative.

There were many first-time racers in the Sprint Triathlon as well. Schull is not an easy course, as the very first part of the cycle has a tough hill, but so many people love the friendly atmosphere that it makes an ideal first race for people and clubs coming from all over Cork, Kerry, Limerick and the Midlands.

This was a National Series Race once again where the top athletes in their age groups and those wishing to be national champion could pick up points and that could be seen in the high calibre of racers at the top end of the timing sheets. Senan McDonnell and Deirdre Casey were back to defend their titles this year.

Casey’s swim time was phenomenally quick and she was the only woman on the day to break 38 minutes for the 20km cycle, no mean feat in such blustery conditions. She knew that she could enjoy the run section and came home with a massive gap of four and a half minutes over the rest of the field. In second place with a very consistent race was Maura Barry who just managed to hold off the fast finishing Orla Houlihan of Killarney Tri Club.

Senan McDonnell debuted in Schull last year so he knew what the course layout was like this time round and used it to his advantage. He pulled off a lightning fast swim, more than a minute quicker than anyone else and his international experience showed as his transitions kept him ahead of the chasing pack. He needed every little bit of advantage as there was only ten seconds back to Denis Hegarty of Tralee Tri Club in second place. Former winner Donncha Kiely came home in third to complete the podium.