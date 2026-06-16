22-year-old drunk driver with no licence crashes into car in supermarket carpark

A 22-YEAR-OLD with no licence who crashed into a car at a Clonakilty supermarket was banned from driving and fined €1,000 at Clonakilty District Court.

Vladyslav Uzun, of Rear Mews, Emmet Square, Clonakilty, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance.

On May 2nd 2026, gardaí were called about an Opel Corsa parked on the upper level of SuperValu at Scartagh, Clonakilty.

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The car had been hit by a Renault, causing damage to the rear passenger side.

Gardaí interviewed Mr Uzun.

There was a strong smell of alcohol and Mr Uzun’s speech was slurred, said Sgt Tom Mulcahy.

Mr Uzun was arrested and said he had drank two cans of Guinness.

He also admitted not having a driving licence and driving without insurance.

A breath test showed his alcohol level was over the legal driving limit.

He has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client was originally from Ukraine and had been in Ireland since September 2025.

Mr Uzun, who now works in a local factory, had started training as an electrician in Ukraine but could not finish his apprenticeship because of the war with Russia, the court heard.

He is living with his uncle and aunt and had used his uncle’s car, Mr Murphy said, adding that he ‘apologises’.

Judge Andrew Cody fined him €500 for drink driving and €500 for driving without insurance, banning Mr Uzun from driving for two years.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.