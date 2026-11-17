THE families of the victims of the Whiddy Island disaster are being failed by the government, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said this week.

The Cork South West TD said the State’s handling of the worst maritime disaster in Ireland’s history was marked by “a policy of inaction bordering on callous and State-sanctioned cruelty”.

The Whiddy Island disaster claimed 51 victims in the early hours of January 8, 1979 when a French-registered supertanker, MV Betelgeuse, exploded in Bantry Bay.

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The tanker, owned by Total SA, was discharging a full cargo of light crude oil at the Gulf Oil offshore jetty. Structural failure and a buckling of the ship’s hull triggered a series of massive explosions and an intense fire that engulfed the vessel and the terminal. The blast was heard up to 35 miles away.

The 51 casualties included 42 French crew members, the wife of an officer, two visitors, terminal workers, the ship’s pilot, and a Dutch salvage diver. In the initial aftermath just 27 bodies were recovered.

Deputy Collins said the families of those killed had yet to receive an official apology, instead having faced countless hurdles and obstructions in the almost 50 years the devastating explosion in Bantry Bay.

He accused successive governments of tolerating nearly five decades of delay in confronting unanswered questions, adding that bereaved families were forced into “a battle that should have been resolved long ago”.

“The situation is almost without parallel in modern Irish history and yet it continues to be buried and kept out of sight. At this stage, nobody can credibly describe what is happening as anything but a policy of inaction bordering on callous and calculated State-sanctioned cruelty.”

He said there had been a failure to protect workers and seafarers at Whiddy Island, which he said was “staggering”.

He said the government had yet to publish its Clinch report which examined how maritime casualties are investigated in Ireland following controversy surrounding the now-defunct Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

He praised the efforts of experts such as Michael Kingston, who lost his father in the disaster, and has spoken before the Oireachtas Transport and Communication Committee.

Mr Kingston has advanced a case to the Attorney General with the aim of reopening the Whiddy Island inquests, which took place on July 12 1979 in Bantry.

Deputy Collins said: “For 47 years the burden has fallen on grieving families to pursue truth and try to fix the process while the State has expended its energy avoiding difficult questions and showing scant regard for the dead.”

His comments come as a new documentary about the Whiddy Island has its premiere at Cork International Film Festival next Friday, November 20.

The 105-minute film directed by Skibbereen filmmaker Adrian McCarthy is a cinematic documentary about big business, money and power set in the world of oil. Whiddy includes first-hand testimonies and a soundtrack by renowned electronic musician Paul Hartnoll of British band Orbital.

Adrian was eleven at the time of the disaster and his father was the second-in-command at Skibbereen Fire Station on the night of the explosion.

Whiddy has been six years in the making and will be shown at the Everyman Theatre, McCurtain Street, Cork at 5.30pm. It is in the running for Best New Irish Feature Award at Cork International Film Festival. The documentary has its world premiere at the New York Documentary Film Festival today (Thursday, November 12).