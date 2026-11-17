ONE of the largest drugs hauls to wash up on the West Cork coast is the focus of a new RTÉ documentary called Busted.The second episode of the three-part series, which aired on Monday, recalled the 2007 cocaine seizure near Mizen Head and Dunlough Bay.

In July of that year cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2bn washed up on a remote bay. The drugs were transported in an inflatable dinghy which capsized. The ensuing operation resulted in close to €440m worth of cocaine being recovered from the sea.

The vessel had been filled with the wrong type of fuel, according to reports. Four men were arrested, while several others escaped. The smugglers were reported to have links to organised crime groups in Britain and Spain and the cocaine was believed to be bound for other EU countries.

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The series reveals through in-depth interviews some of the untold stories of some of the world’s biggest drugs busts, with co-operation for the first time from the Defence Forces, Gardaí and Customs.

The infamous incident 19 years ago saw the smugglers run into difficulty after the engine on their boat stalled in rough seas. It later emerged it had been filled with diesel instead of petrol.

The drugs washed up were, at the time, among the top ten largest single hauls of cocaine in the world. A total of 61 bales of cocaine were recovered from the sea. A final bale was discovered five months later – said to be the inspiration for The Young Offenders movie.