COUNCILLORS have called for more pedestrian crossings throughout the Western Division despite being told by Cork County Council’s director of roads Padraig Barrett that the numbers of crossings have doubled in the last six years.

At a meeting of the Western Division, councillors highlighted Schull, Dunmanway and Clonakilty as priorities for the development of pedestrian crossings.

Mr Barrett said the council had made progress, adding that the topic of pedestrian crossings would rarely have come up in a council meeting several years ago.

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He said that works in Leap were postponed due to the Scarecrow Festival but assured councillors that the pedestrian crossing would be complete before the end of the year.

Mr Barrett highlighted five other crossings the council hope to advance to construction phase in 2027.

Works will take place on the Mill Road and Clonakilty Road in Bandon, as part of the road safety improvement schemes (RSIS) in Bantry and Innishannon, and during the junction tightening works in Gaggin.

The road service report showed that five crossings on the N71 in Clonakilty are due to be upgraded in 2027, subject to approval and funding, including a new controlled crossing at the Whale’s Tail.

Ballylickey RSIS also includes the provision of a pedestrian crossing along with other measures to encourage lower speeds. A feasibility and options report has been approved for the project and engineers have been appointed to undertake the detailed design.

Councillors welcomed the works but highlighted certain areas in the region where they believed pedestrian crossings were needed. Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) asked for Schull to be made a priority while Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said that a pedestrian crossing was needed outside the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) welcomed the report, adding that the pedestrian crossing outside Texaco in Clonakilty needs work and can often get overlooked by drivers passing through the town.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.