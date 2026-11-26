BANTRY Credit Union is marking its 60th anniversary with the opening of its new office at Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry.

The redeveloped, expanded office incorporates the existing credit union office and the adjoining premises that was formerly the Bank of Ireland branch in the town.

Situated on the corner of Wolfe Tone Square and William Street, the credit union building now comprises 800 sq m over two floors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its prime location and extensive shop front make it one of the most attractive and valuable business premises in the town.

This fine building is a testament to the power of community. And it is a testament to the generations of Bantry volunteers who have directed the growth and development of this much-loved local institution over 6 decades.

"The credit union remains committed to its core principles: Keep it Personal. Keep it Local. Keep it Simple."

Back in 1966, a small group of people sat down in a room in the Boys’ Club to talk about setting up their own credit union.

Each of them put 2 shillings and 6 pence into the “shoebox”.

That’s equal to 15 cents today! By the end of 1966 the credit union was up and running, with 90 members and total shares of £917 (or €1,094).

Fast forward 60 years, and the credit union now has nearly 14,000 members and total assets of €100 million.

It has two offices, the main one in Bantry and a second in Castletownbere, and it employs 16 staff – all of them local.

It serves a large part of west Cork, from the tips of Muintir Bháire and Beara to Drimoleague and Inchigeela.

The range of products and services that the credit union offers has expanded widely in recent years.

Long associated with personal loans, the credit union now offers agri loans, mortgages and green loans. Next year it plans to launch new SME loan and Community loan offerings.

Its accessibility has also been transformed in recent years.

The credit union now offers full-service online access and mobile app functionality. This includes its loan service – a member can now apply for a loan, supply the required documentation and draw down the funds entirely online.

But the credit union’s CEO Finbarr O’Shea quickly points out that the personal touch remains the watchword for Bantry Credit Union, like all credit unions. “We are here to serve our members, whether that’s in person, over the phone or online. The pace of change gets faster every day. And our new office and our expanded range of services show that we are changing too. But in the midst of this change, the credit union remains committed to its core principles: Keep it Personal. Keep it Local. Keep it Simple.”

Turning to the Open Day celebrations on 5 December, Finbarr issued an open invitation to the people of Bantry and surrounding areas to pop in and join the fun.

“It’s your credit union. You own it.”

People's stories matter

BCU’s Strategic Plan 2025-27 is called “People’s Stories Matter”.

The plan sets out the credit union’s current strategic objectives and priorities.

This strategic direction is guided by the credit union’s Vision, Mission and Values.

These are stated in the Strategic Plan as follows:

VISION

“To be a trusted, community-focused financial services provider with a people-first approach. We strive to offer accessible, inclusive and sustainable financial services to meet our members’ evolving needs.

We are committed to living our values and to acting in accordance with the Credit Union Operating Principles. By this we contribute to the social, economic and environmental betterment of our community.”

MISSION

“To serve and support our members by providing accessible, trustworthy financial solutions in a friendly and non-judgmental environment.

We believe people’s stories matter.

We are committed to listening, offering inclusive services, and empowering our members to improve their lives and achieve their financial goals.”

VALUES

Respect: We treat all our members equally.

Embedded in the community: We support and work with people, organisations and businesses in our community that work for the benefit of our community.

Not for profit: People are our priority; we prioritise the wellbeing of our members above making money.

Authenticity: We take the time to listen to our members and work with them.

Excellence in service: We are committed to providing our members with the best possible service by helping them, listening to them and offering appropriate products and services.

The ‘history makers’

IN early 2019, the 6th class pupils at St Finbarr’s Boys’ National School put their own mark on Bantry’s historical timeline with their project on ‘Bantry in the 1960s’.

The students – or ‘History Makers’ as called by their Principal Brian Gleeson – were tasked with the challenge of putting together a project that showcased key areas of Bantry’s history in the 1960s.

The students covered six topics: Bantry GAA Club, Bantry Rowing Club, Bantry Hospital, Bantry Train Station, Whiddy Island Terminal and Bantry Credit Union.

The project was sponsored by Bantry Credit Union with support from Kate and Marney Smyth at Bantry Bookshop, Stephen Keohane at Bantry’s Cinemax Cinema, and Stephen O’Donovan at the Brick Oven.

BCU ambassador!

IN 2019 Bantry Credit Union entered a three-year sponsorship arrangement with Darragh McElhinney.

Darragh was a full-time student in Dublin at the time.

The costs associated with being an elite athlete are far higher than anyone would imagine.

And even more so for an athlete from rural Ireland.

The photo shows Darragh with members of his family and BCU directors and staff at the announcement of the sponsorship support.

Founding members and directors in 1966

The earliest record that the credit union has of a meeting of the Board of Directors is the minutes of a meeting held on 11 October 1966.

The directors named in the minutes were: D. Allen, Seskin Fr Cashman, The Presbytery John Cremin, Rope Walk Fr Francis Fehily, The Presbytery Donal Fitzgerald, New Street Michael Hurley, The Square Joe Keane, Glengarriff Road Hugh McCarthy, Barrack Street Richard McCarthy, Glengarriff Road Michael Mackey, Harbour View Paddy Mawe, Glengarriff Road Patrick Murnane, St Canice’s Place Teresa O’Mahony, O’Donovan’s Hill E. O’Riordan, The Square Mary O’Sullivan, Marino Street Thomas O’Sullivan, George’s Row Noel Walsh, Church Road

Old records give the names of other founding members including: Cornelius Keohane, Glengarriff Road Jennie McCarthy, Newtown Jo Morris, Main Street Thomas Murphy, Glengarriff Road John O’Connor, Glengarriff Road E. O’Mahony, O’Donovan’s Hill Maureen (Mau) O’Mahony, The Square Vincent Walsh, Church Road Mary Whooley, Glengarriff Road

Always here for you!

BCU’s slogan is “Always here for you!” The credit union has been using it as a guiding principle since about 2013, around the end of the financial crisis.

The credit union’s CEO Finbarr O’Shea explains that “it most definitely is not intended as a catchy marketing phrase. Rather it tries to embody the essence of what a credit union is.”

Finbarr said the origins of the slogan go back to the darkest days of the financial crash. “So many good people were struggling to pay their loans and mortgages through no fault of their own. They were under intense pressure from banks to pay their mortgages before anything else. The credit union’s approach at that time was to work with these members through the tough days, to reassure them that we understood how difficult life had become, and to say that we would stand by them. That is always the credit union way.”

Finbarr continued: “I remember in particular dealing with parents whose main concern was: How were they going to pay for their children’s college education in years to come? These people’s credit records were very badly affected by the financial crash. I remember many of them saying: ‘I don’t care at this stage about my credit record. But how am I going to put my kids through college?’ The answer the credit union gave to these people was: ‘We’ll always be here for you.’”