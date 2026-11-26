CONCRETE PUMPING CHALLENGES

Getting concrete from a delivery lorry to the exact spot it is needed is rarely straightforward.

On many sites, a lorry simply cannot back up to the pour - whether the job is tucked behind an existing house, across a soft farmyard, up on a first-floor slab, or deep inside a slatted tank.

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To solve this challenge, Cork-based Euro Concrete Services Ltd has launched a dedicated pumping division in 2026:

WHO ARE EURO CONCRETE PUMPING

Operating out of Cork city and Skibbereen, Euro Concrete Pumping runs its own concrete pump, complete with a dedicated operator on every job.

Instead of crews spending hours barrowing heavy loads across difficult terrain, the lorry remains safely on firm ground while the pump's folding boom reaches cleanly over walls, roofs, and obstacles to place concrete precisely where it is required.

Serving County Cork and Kerry, the new service handles a wide range of residential, agricultural, and commercial pours, including:

1.house foundations, floors, extensions, garages, and upper-floor slabs

2.insulated concrete form (icf) walls

3.farm sheds, shed bases, slatted tanks, and slurry stores

4.piers and jetties

While those are the most common applications, the pump is available for any awkward or restricted-access pour.

Euro Concrete Pumping does not supply the concrete itself; instead, the team works seamlessly alongside the customer's chosen concrete supplier or can recommend a trusted local supplier for the job.

Founded in 2010 by Sean O'Neill, Euro Concrete Services Ltd offers a distinct advantage: one company can manage the work both before and after the pour.

Alongside concrete pumping, the team provides mini digger and plant hire for initial groundworks, shuttering in West Cork to hold walls and tanks in shape, and full construction for farm sheds, homes, and extensions.

Once the concrete is placed, they also handle finishing, floor grinding and polishing, and precision concrete cutting and coring.

Euro Concrete Pumping welcomes enquiries from builders, groundworkers, ICF installers, farmers, homeowners, and self-builders with an upcoming pour, as well as concrete suppliers looking to book a pump for their customers.

To discuss an upcoming job or book the pump, contact Sean at Euro Concrete Services Ltd today:

EURO CONCRETE SERVICES LTD.

086 881 9848

[email protected]

euroconcrete.ie