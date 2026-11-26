Con and Veronica Daly are celebrating 20 years at the helm of Moneytree Finance and in those two decades all their business has come through referrals and word of mouth.

That reflects the level of service the husband and wife, and their team provide, and the standards they hold themselves to.

Technically the business is marking its 30th anniversary as Con started out in 1996 as a sole trader and over the years as well as developing new financial skills, the couple had to build resilience to get through the recession that all but decimated their industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

How it all began

The story starts when Veronica approached Con for a mortgage in the noughties.

"That's how we met! We got married in 2005, and the business was really growing then, so we set up Moneytree Finance in 2006," she said.

They started out with an office in Bandon and Con, along with four other mortgage brokers, started a mortgages hub called Evergreen Mortgages.

"Then the recession hit and we had to scale things down to Con and I again, run the business out of our family home in Rosscarbery, and keep our overheads low. We split the business into different parts, Con looked after the life and pensions side at that time as he was a tied agent with Acorn Life, and I looked after the mortgages, which understandably were quiet, so I took up more of a role at home with our two children," Veronica recalled.

During the recession, Con returned to college and became a certified financial planner. This accomplishment opened new opportunities for him – working with company directors on company structures, taxation, retirement strategies, and facilitating the transition of businesses to the next generation.

He completed his master's degree in financial planning at UCD in 2015. Since then, he has been instrumental in expanding that aspect of the business by establishing a network of directors and business owners. His focus is on ensuring that businesses serve their owners as effectively as the owners work for their businesses.

The Business Goals

"From 2018 mortgages started to pick up again, and in 2019 we hired a new employee, Geraldine, but we still worked from home," said Veronica.

The global pandemic allowed some people the chance to save for deposits, and the mortgage part of their business just exploded—and it hasn't stopped since.

"We have grown year on year to now where we are now a team of 13. In 2024 we decided to become an independent brokerage, and it was very obvious that the office near our family home was no longer a workable space. We wanted to build an office in Lisavaird, but we were refused planning, so we made the move to the West Cork Business and Technology Park in Clonakilty, and the transformation has been amazing," said Con who is back in college again—this time studying trusts and estate planning with the law society.

"We have a great office space now, and on a personal note it's fantastic to have a complete separation from work and business," added Veronica.

Core Principles

The couple stress that while they have expanded over the years, the core principles of their business has stayed the same.

"It has always been about service for us. What sets us apart from other business is that the 30 years, 10 as sole trader and 20 as a company, is we didn't advertise at all, our clients came directly from referrals, and the business grew organically. We will always give advice and give you our time and even if we personally can't help you, we will try our best to point you to the person who can," they concluded.

For now, they are looking forward to the next 20 years advising people and supporting their local community.

To find out more visit mtf.ie

Moneytree Finance

Tel: 023 8810001

Mob: 087 960 5762

Email: [email protected]

Website: mtf.ie

Address: Building C, West Cork Business & Technology Park, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, P85 RV08

The Best Solutions for Individuals:

First Time Buyers

Home Movers

Mortgage Switchers

Self Builds

Moneytree Finance Ltd is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland