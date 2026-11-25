THE President of ICMSA, Denis Drennan, has queried the description of the existing laws on trespass as “robust” which was given by the Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan.

He said that whether the problem lay in the laws themselves or their application, it was manifestly obvious from cases and recent reports that cases of trespass involving threats and intimidation were still frequent and unresolved.

He added that he had no doubt that the minister genuinely thought that the laws were sufficient to the challenge. But he said that matters looked very different when viewed from the standpoints of a farmer repeatedly having to confront very often the same group of intimidating individuals deliberately trespassing to hunt illegally.

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“Advising farmers to consider a civil remedy in these kinds of cases is just delusional. There will be no response from the trespassers and the idea that these groups will enter voluntarily into a process of civil litigation is entirely naïve. The only way we can deal with this kinds of repeated illegal trespassing is for the State to draft laws that squarely address the offence and then instruct the Gardaí to energetically enforce those laws.”

He pointed out that there was an endemic problem in parts of North Cork and Limerick but following a sustained campaign by ICMSA and a much more co-ordinated response by local Gardaí, the problem seems to have receded somewhat. He added that the Gardaí have stated on numerous occasions that the legislation is not sufficiently robust and needs to be updated.

“We are not lawyers but in either case – whether a gap in the law or application of existing laws – it’s squarely a matter for Minister O’Callaghan and I’m afraid just waving the problem away in this fashion isn’t going to do.”

He has called on the Minister to look again at the legislation as a matter of priority.