DISAPPOINTED to be knocked out of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup the previous weekend, Clonakilty AFC hit back in style by going top of the West Cork League Premier Division.

A 6-0 victory against Drinagh Rangers A showed Clon’s intent as they netted five first-half goals. Joe Edmead got the ball rolling on four minutes before Mark Shorten made it 2-0 on 13. Chris Collins struck a brace before Odhran Bancroft put Clon into a commanding lead at the break.

Iain O’Driscoll added their sixth goal in the second half. Finn O’Mahony and Ethan Draper caught the eye too, setting up goals as Clon ran riot.

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Third-placed Togher Celtic failed to close the gap to Drinagh Rangers and Clon with a goalless draw against Ardfield. The two clubs are third and fourth in the standings so this was always going to be a close encounter.

Lyre Rovers claimed just their second win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Bunratty United. A thrilling first half had Lyre 3-2 in front as Kieran Fitzpatrick opened the scoring for Rovers with David O’Sullivan playing him in.

Bunratty equalised through Nathan Lynch after Ryan O’Neill set him up, but Lyre struck back with two quick goals through Matthew Buttimer and Aaron Griffin as they moved 3-1 in front.

Bunratty captain Conor Brosnan then set up Eoin O’Brien’s goal and they had a lifeline before the break.

Lyre sealed the three points on 70 minutes when Matthew Lyons, assisted by Conor O’Neill, scored their fourth goal.

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Championship leaders Bay Rovers weren’t in action last weekend so pressure was on second- and third-placed teams, Castlelack and Beara United, when they clashed.

It was Castlelack who claimed the three points in a 6-3 victory.

This was a close encounter, as expected, and the teams were deadlocked at 2-2 at the break. Brian Lordan struck a brace for Castlelack, but Richard Murphy and Liam Steele fired back for Beara.

Castlelack turned on the style in the closing half as Alan Burton (two), Diarmuid Sullivan and an own goal made the game safe at 6-2 on 65 minutes. Murphy pulled a goal back for United in stoppage time from the penalty spot but it was too late to spark a comeback.

Skibbereen Celtic are now just one point off Beara in fourth following a 4-2 win over Dunmanway Town A. Sam Foley gave Dunmanway the lead but goals from Cian O’Brien and Jack O’Brien put Skibb in the driving seat before a Robbie Minihane brace wrapped things up. Shane O’Connell struck a consolation goal for Dunmanway.

Clonakilty AFC B recovered from an early setback to comfortably see off Aultagh Celtic B 5-1. John Barrett gave Aultagh the lead, but Darragh Murphy (two), Tadgh Callanan, Jack Garrett and Adam Sexton came up good for the victors.

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Drinagh Rangers maintained their 100 percent winning start to the Women’s 7’s League with a narrow 2-1 win over Beara United. Clare O’Shea gave Beara the lead with 12 minutes remaining but a brace from Kelle Doolan won it for the table-toppers.

Lyre Rovers are just two points off Drinagh and kept pace with a 5-3 win over Sullane. A Meadhbh Coomey hat-trick was key for Rovers, who remained unbeaten. Amy Burke and Aoife McCarthy recorded their other two goals while Amy Kelleher (two) and Lauren Manning goaled for Sullane.

Bandon won their first game of the campaign by seeing off Dunmanway Town 1-0 thanks to Emma Trunwit’s strike. Meanwhile, Drinagh Rangers A beat Aultagh Celtic 4-0 courtesy of braces from Carmel Coakley and Katie Collins.

Bay Rovers inflicted Drinagh Rangers’ first defeat in the U18 Division as a Ryan O’Boy goal edged the contest 1-0. Togher Celtic beat Skibbereen AFC 3-0 in the other game as Filip Kowalewski, Levi Bosma and Aaron Hurley found the net.