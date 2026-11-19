One of the most common things I hear from people when it comes to exercise is, “I’m too old to start now.” Whether someone is 50, 60, 70 or even 80, there’s often a belief that they’ve left it too late to improve their fitness. But the truth is, you’re never too old to start looking after your health. As we get older, our bodies naturally change. We can lose muscle strength, balance and mobility, particularly if we become less active. Everyday activities like climbing stairs, carrying shopping, gardening or getting up from a chair can gradually become more difficult. The good news is that regular exercise can make a real difference, regardless of your age or current fitness level. Strength training can help maintain muscle, support healthy bones and make everyday movements easier. Walking can improve cardiovascular fitness, while balance exercises can help reduce the risk of falls.

And you don’t need to join a gym or start lifting heavy weights to benefit. Here are five simple exercises you can try at home:

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1. Sit-to-stands – Stand up from a sturdy chair and sit back down slowly. Aim for 8–10 repetitions.

2. Wall push-ups – Place your hands against a wall and gently lower your chest towards it. Complete 8–10 repetitions.

3. Calf raises – Holding onto a chair for support, slowly rise onto your toes and lower back down.

Repeat 10 times.

4. Marching on the spot – Stand tall and gently lift one knee at a time for 30 seconds, using support if needed.

5. Standing balance – Hold onto a sturdy surface and practise standing on one leg for 10–15 seconds before switching sides.

Start with one round, take your time and gradually build up as your confidence improves. Choose exercises that feel safe and comfortable for you. Remember, getting older doesn’t mean you have to stop doing the things you enjoy. The goal isn’t to be the fittest person in the room. It’s to stay strong, healthy and independent for as long as possible. And it’s never too late to take that first step.