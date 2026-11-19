Much debated plans for a greenway for walkers and cyclists in West Cork will be the focus of a public meeting in Ballinascarthy tomorrow.

The meeting at 7.30pm has been organised by the West Cork Greenway Action Group, which says it welcomes a broad cross section of people who are in favour, against or in two minds about the project.

Spokesperson Shane Minogue said: “There’s a lot of concern out there and we know that some people do favour the greenways for the future. But there are so many issues and problems, and we do want a good open public discussion about it.”

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A number of public representatives as well as farming groups have indicated they will attend, while Cork County Council declined its invitation.

A council spokesperson said the greenway project was “guided by a structured public engagement and consultation process throughout the project’s developmental phase”. The spokesperson added it would not be appropriate for project team representatives to attend.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm tomorrow (Friday, November 20) at Ballinascarthy Community Hall.

See today’s Southern Star for more on the greenway plans.