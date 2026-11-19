Castlehaven 2-14

Glenville 1-6

TOM LYONS REPORTS

GLENVILLE made the long journey to Moneyvolihane on Saturday for the quarter-final of the Cork ETB U21A football championship only to be met with lashing rain and a home team that were in no mood to be beaten on their home patch.

With the crowd, including a bus-load from Glenville, huddled in the back of the covered stand, the Haven ignored the conditions to give a marvellous display of team play against a game but out-footballed East Cork champions.

With the advantage of the swirling wind and rain, the Haven led by six points at half time, thanks to a goal from Niall O’Callaghan in the 17th minute and two-pointers from outstanding centre back William O’Donovan and Mark Crowley.

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It wasn’t a lead that guaranteed victory, but against the elements in the second half, the winners played superb, controlled team football. A late goal by Mícheál Maguire put the icing on the cake for Haven as they advanced to a semi-final meeting with Beara.

‘Terrible conditions for a big game but the same for both teams,’ said a relieved Castlehaven mentor Brendan Deasy.

‘We probably adapted to them a bit better and we seemed to have a little more football than Glenville. We felt in the first half we could have been a bit more ahead on the scoreboard. They kicked some very good points, including a two-pointer, that brought them back into the game towards the end of the first half.

‘In the second half, they refused to throw in the towel, came up the field and scored a great goal. What pleased us most was that every time Glenville came back at us, we rallied, steadied the ship and got a few more scores.

‘We kept the board ticking over and on a bad night if you have a bit of a lead, it’s very hard for the other team to claw it back if you keep picking off scores. We’ve been working very hard on turnovers and it paid dividends tonight in the conditions.’

The rain was lashing down as the ball was thrown in and it was no surprise that it took the players a while to find their feet under the floodlights. The result was that only two scores were registered in the first quarter – William O’Donovan for Haven and midfielder Ciarán O’Leary, Glenville’s top player on the day.

A superb two-pointer by O’Donovan started the second quarter and a run of scores for Haven. That was followed by an opportunist goal when a great block-down in defence saw the ball quickly transferred to the other end of the field, with Niall O’Callaghan finishing to the Glenville net.

Points from Danny O’Donovan and Mícheál Maguire had the Haven seven to the good by the 20th minute, but full marks to battling Glenville who struck back. With Shayne Curtin, Billy Ryan, O’Leary and Jack Counihan to the fore, they responded with points from O’Leary (a free and a two-pointer) and Jack Counihan to cut the lead to three in the space of five minutes.

It was Mark Crowley who halted the Castlehaven slide with a two-pointer in the 28th minute. A point from Mícheál Maguire on the stroke of half time opened up a six-point gap at the break, 1-8 to 0-5. Would it be enough against the elements in view of Glenville’s superb five minutes in the second quarter?

Luck was with the Haven when the rain eased off in the third quarter. With O’Donovan, Crowley, Danny O’Donovan and the three Maguires all impressing up front, they took control.

Eoin Maguire opened the second-half scoring, but Glenville were battling hard and they hit Haven with a marvellous solo goal from Dave Barry in the 40th minute.

There was no panic in the Haven ranks and that was Glenville’s only score of the half until the closing minutes as the Haven defence excelled in stripping the ball in tackles and turnovers, with Adam Limrick, Donal O’Callaghan, Dylan O’Donoghue, Shane O’Connell and Eoin Buckley all impressive.

Points from James and Eoin Maguire had the homesters still six in front at the end of the third quarter. Dominating the kick-outs, they tacked on the scores in the last quarter. As the rain lashed down again, points from Eoin Maguire and Mark Crowley (two) had the lead up to nine before Mícheál Maguire put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 55th minute.

Glenville had the last say with a point from Dave Barry, but it was the home side that was celebrating progress to the semi-final.

‘It was a great win, another step towards a county so we’re very happy with that,’ added a delighted Brendan Deasy.

OUR STAR: This was a great team effort by Castlehaven and they had a real leader in centre back William O’Donovan, who not only commanded the centre of defence but often raided forward, accounting for three points.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Mícheál Maguire 1-3; Mark Crowley 0-4 (1 2pt); Niall O’Callaghan 1-0; William O’Donovan 0-3 (1 2pt); Eoin Maguire 0-2; James Maguire, Danny O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Glenville: Dave Barry 1-1, Ciarán O’Leary 0-4 (1 2pt, 1f); Jack Counihan 0-1.

Castlehaven: Adam Limrick; Donal O’Callaghan, Shane O’Connell, Dylan O’Donoghue; Eoin Buckley, William O’Donovan, James Maguire; Niall O’Callaghan, James Buckley; Eamonn O’Donovan, Mícheál Maguire, Mark Crowley; Daniel McCarthy, Eoin Maguire, Danny O’Donovan.

Subs: Donagh Courtney for N O’Callaghan (54), Davin Limrick for D O’Donovan (56), Simon Crowley for E Buckley (60), Denis Shanahan for D McCarthy (60), Cian O’Donovan for E Maguire (60).

Glenville: Cathal Sheehan; Conor O’Mahony, Darragh O’Bric, Seán O’Leary; Shayne Curtin, Billy Ryan, Conor McHugh; Ciarán O’Leary, Donncha Forde; Callum O’Mahony, Jack Counihan, Eoghan Forde; Dave Barry, Liam Foley, Ciarán Linehan.

Subs: Brian Loftus for D Forde (40), Jayden Hennebry for Callum O’Mahony (40), James Buckley for L Foley (49), Zach Curtin for Conor O’Mahony (54), Donncha O’Leary for D McHugh (58).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).