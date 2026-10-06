Bandon councillor slams lack of maintenance budget for €3.5m Clare O’Leary Walk

The lack of a maintenance budget for the Clare O’Leary Walk was raised by Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) who described it as “disgraceful” at a meeting of the Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District.

The off-road path was opened last year following an investment of €3.5m under the Active Transport Scheme but was left with no fund for the necessary upkeep.

Cllr Bambury expressed her disappointment with Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien.

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She said he was happy to come to Bandon, cut the ribbon, and take the photo, but stopped short of providing the necessary funding for the walkway’s upkeep.

Cllr Bambury warned that with its regular use and ongoing needs the popular 2.7km route will begin to deteriorate.

“It is not enough to provide capital funding to build an amenity and then forget about the ongoing costs associated with maintaining it,” she said.

“Grass cutting, vegetation management, surface repairs, drainage, signage, seating, lighting and safety inspections all require ongoing resources. These costs should be part of the long-term planning for any significant public infrastructure project.

“Minister Darragh O’Brien was present to officially open the walkway and spoke about the long-term benefits these projects would bring to communities. I now want to see the same commitment applied to maintaining the infrastructure after the opening ceremony is over.”

Cllr Bambury added that the costs shouldn’t come out of the MDs limited funding and asked for the support of her fellow councillors to write to Minister O’Brien, asking for this to be addressed.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) agreed, saying the lack of maintenance funds for amenity projects is an ongoing issue.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.