PLANNERS have refused permission for a three-storey apartment block in Clonakilty because they said it is in an area prone to flooding, and has the potential to impact on the town’s bay conservation area.

Pat O’Driscoll Civil Engineering Ltd applied for planning permission for the development at an empty site on Seymour Street in August.

However, Cork County Council said the scheme would be against proper planning and suitable development rules for the area.

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They said “inadequate surface water management” could affect Clonakilty Bay’s special conservation and protection areas.

They also said there could be “significant impacts to water quality and qualifying interests and supporting habitats arising from flooding and the potential associated knock-on effects cannot be ruled out”.

It added the development would go against its aim of protecting natural heritage sites.

It also said the plans didn’t consider that “highly vulnerable ground floor residential use” would not be appropriate on land at risk of flooding within the town centre.

The proposed scheme was to include ten apartments, with two of them planned as studio apartments, two one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments.

No social or affordable housing was included for the site.