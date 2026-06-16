Teen driver led Gardaí on high speed chase

A YOUNG driver who led gardaí on a chase along the backroads of West Cork at such a high speed that they stopped the pursuit was convicted of dangerous driving.

Plant machine operator Jack O’Brien Hayes (20), of Coosheen, Schull, first came before Bantry District Court last February after gardaí sought to permanently seize his 08-reg BMW.

He was charged with seven counts of dangerous driving relating to incidents that occurred on the night of December 13, 2025 at locations between Schull and Ballydehob.

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Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said the facts were admitted but he asked Judge Joanne Carroll to reduce the charges from dangerous driving to careless driving.

Gda Joseph Tippins objected and showed the judge video footage of the accused’s driving on the night in question.

He said he first spotted the black BMW being driven by O’Brien Hayes in Ballydehob around 7.30pm with what appeared to be illegal number plates and heavily tinted windows.

He signalled for the driver to stop, but instead he drove away forcing two pedestrians crossing the road to step back to avoid being hit.

He said: 'The manner of his driving was exceptionally dangerous. Two people tried to cross the road at Staball Hill and they had to jump out of the way.'

O’Brien Hayes was then pursued for up to eight kilometres by the garda patrol car with its siren on and blue lights flashing, but failed to stop.

Gda Tippins said O’Brien Hayes went through a junction without stopping, driving at speeds of up to 116km/h in 60km/h limit zones.

Judge Carroll heard that O’Brien Hayes had to stop when he met a van coming in the other direction but then forced his way past by driving up on the ditch.

For more than six minutes, the garda said the driving was reckless, dangerous and there was no consideration for other road users.

'It was a miracle that no one was killed,' said Gda Tippins. 'I don't know how he didn't crash the car, especially as he was driving on small backroads that were not built for that kind of speed.’

Gda Tippins said gardaí eventually abandoned the chase because the car was travelling at a dangerous speed. He later spoke to O’Brien Hayes at his home in Coosheen.

Gda Tippins said the number plates on the BMW were not up to required specifications and he questioned how the driver could see where he was going with windows that were heavily tinted, allowing only 16% and 17% light through.

Flor Murphy said O’Brien Hayes had bought the car on Facebook Marketplace and the number plate and tinting were already in place, but had since been rectified.

Gda Tippins acknowledged this but noted that the accused had previously been spoken to about his driving.

In July 2023 he received a caution from a Junior Liaison Officer.

Judge Carroll said she was concerned that the accused had 'got a chance' previously but didn't take it. She said: 'I have no option but to convict him of dangerous driving. I know the massive consequences it will have for him’.

Judge Carroll convicted on one count of dangerous driving and the other six were struck out.

A mandatory two-year disqualification was postponed to October 1st.

'But I hope he has learned from this,' said Judge Carroll, 'and that he can put it behind him and move on.'

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.