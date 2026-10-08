TALKING POINTS: Bandon back in final, Mathúnas v St Mary's, impressive Ilen Rovers

Twelve months after losing the county intermediate A final to Aghabullogue, Bandon will return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in search of county glory following a comprehensive semi-final victory over Midleton’s seconds. Jack Cullinane starred from play, scoring 1-5, while Kevin Hannon and Mark Sugrue accounted for crucial goals. Michael Cahalane and Conor Calnan excelled in midfield for a Bandon side that are unbeaten in four games in this campaign. Their final test is against Aghada on Saturday, October 31st (5pm), a team Bandon have already beaten in the group stage (2-24 to 1-24). However, the east Cork side have improved as the championship has gone on and beat Kilbrittain, Mallow and Sarsfields’ seconds. Joe Burke’s side will be made to work in order to return to the premier intermediate grade.

It was just a step too far for both Barryroe and Argideen Rangers in their premier junior semi-finals. St Catherine’s v Barryroe was only a two-point game at half time, but the victors pulled away with five goals in the second half to seal a 5-19 to 1-18 victory. Barryroe were in a relegation play-off in 2025 so this season shows a sign of progress. As for Argideen Rangers, Kilshannig’s first-half goals overwhelmed the Timoleague men. Similar to Barryroe, Argideen were in a relegation match in 2024, so this has been a season of progress. The key now is to build on this year and take the learnings into 2027.





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WEST CORK LINK S

This year’s premier senior county final will be an all-city affair between St Finbarr’s and Glen Rovers, but locals in West Cork may lend their support to the Barrs in this one. Their manager Paudie Murray and coach Kevin Murray are both Dohenys men. Ballinacarriga’s Sean Daly has become a key member for the Barrs at corner-back since his transfer from Randal Óg at the start of this year. There’s more too. Castlehaven footballers Damien and Conor Cahalane played the full game in their semi-final victory over Kanturk (1-27 to 1-22) while Jack Cahalane came on and made a great impact in scoring a point. In the decider on Sunday, October 18th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it’s fair to say a few Carbery eyes may be on this one.

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MATHÚNAS MOMENTUM

The Carbery junior A hurling championship saw holders Ballinascarthy exit following a 2-16 to 1-14 loss to Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas. However, the focus should be on the recovery the Castletownkenneigh club have made. They lost their opener to Bandon’s seconds but have since put together a four-game winning run, including wins over 2023 champions Clonakilty and both 2025 finalists in Kilbree and Bal. Mathúnas are on a great run with Caolan O’Donovan, Ted Lordan and Jamie Lucey in fantastic form. They will face St Mary’s in the final on Sunday, October 18th in Dunmanway. The Ballineen/Enniskeane club beat Bandon’s seconds 1-15 to 0-17 after extra time. Jason Collins, Olan Corcoran and Niall Kelleher excelled for a club aiming to do the Carbery double. Mathúnas and Mary’s join forces at underage level with Ahán Gaels, so the clubs know each other well.