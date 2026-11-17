With rolling green hills on one side and the beach nearly within touching distance (500m) on the other, it’s not hard to gauge the appeal of Cregg Lodge.

Nestled almost in the shadow of the ancient Drombeg Stone Circle, this exceptional four-bed residence is just 3km from picture-postcard Glandore, offering an enviable combination of rural tranquillity, coastal living and contemporary comfort.

Extending to 2,300sqft of internal space, the house boasts quality hardwood joinery, generous proportions and an abundance of natural light throughout. The double-height entrance hall makes quite an impression, with its soaring ceiling, striking triangular window and gallery-style landing above providing a wonderful sense of space and architectural flair.

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Selling agent Henry O’Leary, Clonakilty, notes: “The accommodation flows beautifully, with a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining area forming the welcoming heart of the home.

“Beyond, the spectacular living room is a genuine showstopper, featuring a vaulted ceiling, exposed timber beams and an inviting open fireplace. South-facing glazed doors and tall west-facing windows ensure that sunshine is a regular house guest, lingering long into the evening. A home where even the dullest Monday might feel a little like a Sunday afternoon.”

Four generous bedrooms are distributed across both floors, with four bathrooms completing the accommodation.

Colourful planting frames the sweeping lawns, while a small paddock to the rear adds another dimension to this delightful countryside retreat. There is even a natural spring well in the front garden.