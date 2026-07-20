Solicitors standing firm in withdrawal of court service

West Cork’s solicitors are continuing their strike over the goverment’s sweeping changes to the legal aid system.

The region’s legal representatives are putting their foot down over the so-called one accused, one fee system in place for criminal legal aid since July 1st.

To date the nationwide strike has seen at least 200 solicitors resign from the free legal aid panel. In an escalation earlier this week, 100 solicitors resigned from Dublin’s legal aid panel. Solicitors are also refusing to provide advice to suspects detained for questioning in garda stations, with many also withdrawing their services from the district courts. West Cork has district courts in Bandon, Clonakilty, Bantry, Skibbereen and Macroom, which are all affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cork family law solicitor Carmel Best, who last year called for an urgent overhaul of the civil legal aid system, said the government needs to take a serious look at its current regulation and policy.

‘Solicitors can’t keep it up. The government are not funding properly and it means that some of the most vulnerable sections of society are affected,’ she said. ‘As a result, domestic violence victims have no access to a solicitor or have difficulty finding one on the legal aid panel.’

Dozens of cases have been adjourned, with defendants reporting difficulties securing legal aid representation. The mood at a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court was one of uncertainty. Many defendants waiting for their cases to be heard were unsure how long the system would remain in limbo, with some reporting added stress for them and their families.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen, president of the West Cork Bar Association, said solicitors had been put in this position but did not want to be in it.

‘We are not in a position to deal with clients and it’s regrettable because we want to deal with clients,’ she said.

‘We don’t want to be on strike and we want the Minister to engage with us. He’s made a unilateral decision without consultation. It’s very serious and unfortunate for clients.’

One garda at Skibbereen District Court said the current situation made the administration of justice extremely difficult.

The dispute centres around Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan’s introduction of a €520 flat fee per client, regardless of the number of court appearances or the length of time a case takes.

Under the old system, solicitors were paid for each court appearance, starting at €239.38, and adding €59.86 for each subsequent hearing. Critics say the reform has had the effect of hitting vulnerable people who cannot afford legal aid and rely on the help of solicitors on the legal aid panel.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has warned that the solicitor strike would not lead to a U-turn on the issue.

Law Society President Rosemarie Loftus and members of the Criminal Law Committee attended a recent Oireachtas Joint Committee meeting to highlight their concerns.

‘We believe that this moment and this measure will be looked upon as a pivot point where a crucial part of the criminal justice system was made worse rather than better,’ said Rosemarie Loftus.

Free Legal Advice Centres (FLAC), a human rights charity, warned of a deepening legal aid crisis in its 2025 annual report, just

published.

‘The Legal Aid Board itself has acknowledged that Ireland’s system of civil legal aid is not just in crisis but may collapse and, only recently, the Oireachtas Justice Committee has called for urgent action from the Minister to address the crisis,’ said Eilis Barry, FLAC’s Chief Executive.

For more information on free legal aid support visit www.flac.ie

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.