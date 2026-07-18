Castlelack Celtic the team to catch in the U12 Schoolboys Premier League

CASTLELACK Celtic, Bay Rovers and Skibbereen Celtic are the current pacesetters in the three West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 schoolboys divisions.

Nicholas Lynch’s solitary strike was enough to earn Castlelack Celtic a 1-0 win away to Dunmanway Town in the U12 Schoolboys Premier League. That result kept Castlelack three points clear of the chasing pack despite a brave Dunmanway effort.

Drinagh Rangers Diamonds moved into second place in the U12 Premier standings following a 3-1 win at home to Skibbereen Dynamos.

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James McDonagh netted for the visitors but John Keane, Charlie Beamish and Sean Hamilton strikes won it for the Canon Crowley Park club. Charlie Beamish, Ciarán Tobin, Lachlann Deasy and Sean Hamilton shone for the Diamonds.

Bay Rovers are the team to catch atop the U12 Schoolboys Championship division following the latest round of fixtures.

The Kealkill club maintained a four-point lead on their closest rivals thanks to a 2-1 victory away to Lyre Rovers Black. Arthur O’Leary was Lyre’s lone scorer in a game Lucas Forde and Rory Murnane’s goals kept Bay in first place.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Lyre Rovers Yellow overcame Bunratty United 2-1 thanks to Timothy Heverin and Eoghan O’Driscoll goals. Caolan Cleary replied for United.

The race to become U12 Schoolboys League One winners sees Skibbereen Celtic, Drinagh Rangers Dynamos, Riverside Athletic and Sullane separated by three points at the summit of the table.

Drinagh Dynamos and Sullane played out a seven-goal thriller in Canon Crowley Park where the hosts emerged 4-3 winners. A Kerrie Yeboah hat-trick and Pairic Day strike moved Dynamos three points behind current leaders Skibbereen. Denis Twomey was amongst the goals for Sullane.

In the same division, Riverside Athletic emerged with all three points from their visit to Castlelack Rangers. Moya Hennessy (two) and Adam Brady scored in a 3-0 Riverside victory.

Togher Celtic proved too strong for Bunratty United and recorded their first league win of the season in Town Park, Schull. Celtic’s Sophie Buston and Aoibhé Parry each scored hat-tricks with Molly Lyons and Leo Hubbard also finding the net.

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Reo Holland (two) and Aaron Donohue were amongst the goals as Skibbereen Celtic defeated Riverside Athletic 5-1 to go top of the U13 Schoolboys Championship. Daniel Brady replied for Athletic.

Clonakilty AFC United have overtaken Beara United at the top of the U13 Schoolboys League One.

The Ballyvackey club travelled to Castletownbere and recorded a 3-0 victory. Keith Kgotso Mazibeli (two) and Cillian O’Mahony goals moved Clonakilty into first place in the division.

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Tristan O’Neill-Hayes (two), Ryan Crowley Healy and Sam Kingston were on Dunmanway Town’s scoresheet in a 4-1 U14 Schoolboys Premier League win at home to Castlelack.

That result moved Town two points ahead of Ardfield at the top of the U14 Schoolboys Championship standings.

Ardfield remained in the hunt for league honours after overcoming local rivals Clonakilty AFC Reds 2-1 at the Showgrounds. Finn Murray and an own goal earned Ardfield all three points with Jake McAdams netting for Clon.

Things are just as tight atop the U14 Schoolboys Championship where joint-leaders Beara United and Riverside Athletic are locked in an intense title-battle.

Alfie Power, James O’Donovan, Miguel Rosales Harrington and Brendan O’Connor found the net in Beara’s 4-1 victory at home to Bunratty United. Riverside Athletic received a walkover from Sullane.

Dunmanway Town stayed top of the U15 Schoolgirls Premier League courtesy of a 3-0 triumph away to Beara United. Sophie Mawe Downey, Theresa Crowley and Rachel O’Leary scored for the league leaders.