Beara United, Lyre Rovers and Dunmanway Town shine brightest in West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Challenge Cup

DUNMANWAY Town schoolgirls, Beara United and Lyre Rovers schoolboys claimed West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League SuperValu Challenge Cup trophies amid scorching temperatures last weekend.

MTU Cork hosted a double-header of SuperValu U13 Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Cup finals amid intense heat.

Dunmanway Town faced Riverside Athletic in the U13 Schoolgirls decider and it was Riverside who struck first. Ella Murray found the net after ten minutes. Dunmanway hit back with Natalie Crowley setting up Chloe O’Farrell to equalise and it was 1-1 at the break.

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The score remained unchanged until a minute from the end. Crowley and O’Farrell combined once again for the latter to net her second and match-winning strike in a 2-1 Dunmanway Town victory. Two-goal hero Chloe O’Farrell was voted player of the match.

Dunmanway Town: A Coughlan, A Healy, N Crowley, C O’Farrell, O Chambers, E Duggan, S Mawe Downey, L Hurley, F O’Sullivan, S Duggan, C Collins.

Subs: A McCarthy, E McCarthy, D O’Connell, A McCarthy.

Riverside Athletic: Z Joaquim, L Conroy, R Hennessy McCarthy (captain), L Howard, Z Falzon, M Horgan, R Dooley, E Murray, R Nyhan, R Buttimer, D Bradfield.

Subs: R Collins, O Canty, M Hennessy, C Shorten-Tobin, L O’Mahony, L Siragi.

Referee: Ciarán Cronin.

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Lyre Rovers overcame Drinagh Rangers Diamonds in a cracking SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final at MTU Cork.

Amid soaring temperatures, it was the Diamonds who struck first through Tadhg Kinsella. Seán Collins equalised and the sides changed ends tied one apiece.

The second half belonged to Lyre who netted three more times to capture the trophy. Player of the match Sonny Crowley (two) and Collins efforts won it 4-2 for Rovers despite Kinsella netting a late consolation.

Lyre Rovers: P O’Donovan, D O’Brien, J Crowley, T Doyle, D Lyons, C Coakley (captain), R Hopkins, T O’Regan, S Crowley, S Collins, M Woods.

Subs: R Barrett, Z Walsh, A O’Sullivan, C Barrett, D Malone, D O’Keefe, F Barrett, D Burke, C Griffin.

Drinagh Rangers Diamonds: S Duggan, C O’Sullivan, N Deane, J O’Driscoll, I Fitzgerald, T O’Donovan, R Fairbrother, O Brady Keane (captain), D Sutton, T Kinsella, C Young.

Subs: R Hegarty, D Murphy, R Hicks, D Alex, C Laide, C Beamish.

Referee: Roland Lamprecht.

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Canon Crowley Park hosted an exciting SuperValu U11 Schoolboys Cup final between Beara United and Dunmanway Town last Saturday.

Soaring temperatures didn’t prevent two evenly matched teams from producing a cracking encounter.

James O’Sullivan opened the scoring and Beara maintained their 1-0 advantage until half time. Another O’Sullivan goal made it 2-0 and United looked set for victory.

Dunmanway fought back however and a late Oisin O’Sullivan strike gave Town hope. It took an injury-time Charlie Power effort to seal a 3-1 Beara victory. United’s James Sheehan was voted player of the match.

Beara United: J Sheehan, H O’Mahony, C Power, T Murphy (captain), J O’Sullivan, S O’Sullivan, D Power, D O’Shea, R O’Callaghan.

Subs: J Crowley, B O’Sullivan, M Fenton, O Fenton, J Kenny.

Dunmanway Town: O Titchener, A O’Mahony, A Collins (captain), O O’Sullivan, J Hayes, E Kingston, R O’Donovan, D Hurley, E Crowley.

Subs: K McSweeney-Leitis, D Siragi, P McCarthy, V Sikora, F O’Connell, D Pedrosa Leite.

Referee: Paul McDermott.