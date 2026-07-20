Man resuscitated at Clonakilty biodiversity garden

Paramedics resuscitated a man who became unconscious at Bennet’s Mill Field in Clonakilty this afternoon.

The air ambulance, fire brigade, gardaí and West Cork Rapid Response also attended the biodiversity garden on Western Road just after 2pm.

The air ambulance landed in a housing estate opposite the field and traffic congested while the incident was dealt with.

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‘The ambulance crew resuscitated someone but they were okay,' said Clonakilty Cllr Daniel Sexton who was at the scene this afternoon. 'I think there were some people at the field who were up to no good from what I’ve heard. I’d like to commend the gardaí and emergency services for their quick response. Dr Jason from West Cork Rapid Response was also there.'

He added: ‘It caused a bit of congestion on Western Road and I was there just helping with traffic. The ambulance crew were successful and the person didn’t need to be airlifted.’

Gardaí have been contacted for comment.