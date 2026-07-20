Man found guilty of Macroom murder

A MAN has been found guilty of the murder of a 61-year-old man who was found in a pool of blood at his home in Macroom having suffered 11 stab wounds and 19 slash wounds.

By OLIVIA KELLEHER

Daniel Hourigan (33), from Farranree in Cork city, had denied the murder of Michael Foley who was originally from Scartagh in Clonakilty. But a jury of six men and six women reached a unanimous guilty verdict on Monday after more than ten hours of deliberation.

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Ms Justice Siobhan Lankford excused the jury from further jury service for a period of five years. Mr Hourigan was remanded in custody for sentencing on July 30th next.

Mr Foley lived in a Housing First property at Annville, Barrett’s Place in Macroom. He was found dead by care worker, Ciara Harmon, on February 6th, 2024.

In evidence Hourigan had blamed the murder on his ex partner Linda O'Flynn. But the prosecution maintained he had lied to gardaí in order to protect himself.