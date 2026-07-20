Fatalities highest on rural roads – RSA

RURAL roads account for 85% of driver fatalities across Ireland, new data from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) reveals, writes Jackie Keogh.

The RSA is advising motorists that certain risky manoeuvres can carry fines, including the unsafe overtaking of a tractor, which could result in a €160 fine and three penalty points.

Chill Insurance has outlined rural road hazards Irish drivers should be aware of, along with practical advice on how to avoid them.

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The first is the unsafe overtaking of tractors and slow-moving vehicles.

When dealing with livestock on the road, motorists must remember they can behave unpredictably and may suddenly change direction. Vehicles should slow down immediately and keep a safe distance. Avoid using the horn if possible, as it may startle the animals, causing them to spook.

Narrow roads that offer limited passing space carry risks. When encountering oncoming traffic, drivers should reduce speed early and assess where the nearest safe passing area is. In some cases, it may be necessary to reverse to a wider section of road to allow vehicles to pass.

When dealing with mud, gravel, and slippery road surfaces drivers are advised that these can all reduce tyre grip, particularly when it has been raining. When drivers see uneven road surfaces, they should reduce speed and avoid sudden braking or sharp steering.