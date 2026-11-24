PLANS are in place to develop a nature-based learning pilot with a small number of West Cork schools, a discussion in Dublin heard last week at the national launch of the Dúlra Agreement.

The event was organised by the Irish Schools Sustainability Network (ISSN) and Linda Dennehy, director of West Cork Education Support Centre was one of several delegates in attendance.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan launched Our Dúlra Agreement at Firehouse Educate Together School.

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“Ireland’s Nature Restoration Plan need a whole-of-society response and our schools are the soil where that restoration takes root. With this Agreement school grounds can move beyond tarmac and mown grass to places where children watch nature come back,” said Minister O’Sullivan.

“Last month I joined world leader at COP17 in Armenia to commit to speeding up efforts to protect and restore nature at a global level.”

Modelled on the pledges made by countries at an UN Conference of the Parties (COP), the Agreement invites education system leaders and educational organisations to commit to encouraging and supporting schools to improve biodiversity on their grounds. Our Dúlra Agreement has grown out of the ISSN, a community of teachers volunteering their time to change the system from within.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Linda Dennehy said that for her the Dúlra Agreement represents an important opportunity to connect the work happening locally with a wider national movement.

“The panel brought together a wonderful group of women from across education, research and environmental advocacy and I was invited to share my perspective on the role education support centres can play in supporting biodiversity, sustainability and outdoor learning in our schools,” said Linda.

“It was a fantastic day, filled with enthusiasm, collaboration and a real sense of possibility for the future of biodiversity education in Ireland. During the discussions I shared some of the journey we have been on in West Cork Education Support Centre in supporting biodiversity and outdoor learning across our school communities.”

She outlined how they delivered their first Forest School Approach Summer Course at the Hollies in Enniskeane over the summer as well as supporting local biodiversity and sustainability initiatives. She also spoke about their plans to develop a nature-based learning pilot with a small number of West Cork schools.

“One of the things that excites me most about West Cork is that we already have so much of the expertise, enthusiasm and natural beauty needed to make it happen. Our role as an Education Support Centre is to bring people together, support our educators and create opportunities for schools to learn from another.”

Linda added that every school has the potential to make a difference regardless of its size or location.

“If we want children to care for the natural world, we need to give them opportunities to experience it, explore it and develop a sense of belonging within it. Schools have an incredibly important role to play in making it happen.”