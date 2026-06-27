ROAD BOWLING: Darragh Dempsey and Johnny O’Driscoll in all West Cork county final

SKIBBEREEN’S Darragh Dempsey and Johnny O’Driscoll from Clonakilty will contest the 2026 junior A county final at Ballinagree on Sunday.

Dempsey beat Danny Stokes, from the City, by a bowl of odds at Castletown; they played for no stake. After three shots to Hennessy’s, Dempsey had 30 metres of odds. He extended this to 100 metres with a big fourth shot.

Stokes got two super bowls back of the novice finish but Dempsey was keeping his nose in front.

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As Stokes failed to make sight at Pynes corner, Dempsey went up and around. Stokes made O’Leary’s wall with his ninth. Dempsey failed to make sight for the netting – that opened the door for Stokes and he got a massive bowl. Now Dempsey, only throwing his odds, beat the tip by 45 metres.

Stokes got no great rub off the netting and Dempsey beat this tip by 20 metres. Both were left with their next and it looked like they were going to go out level to Forshin’s Cross, however Stokes missed out in two more and Dempsey went to Forshin’s Cross in two where he was now throwing his odds over 40 metres after Stokes lofted. Dempsey was on top of the line in two more great finishing shots, and he won by a bowl of odds.

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In the other semi-final at Derrinasaffa, Johnny O’Driscoll made hard work of his last-shot victory over Sean Murphy, Brinny. They played for €3,000 a-side.

Murphy made the better start in this score, leading by 45 metres after two shots. O’Driscoll’s third was very left to Collin’s entrance but Murphy didn’t take advantage as he was also very left and made the crush entrance 15 metres ahead.

O’Driscoll got a massive fourth to the bridge that gave him his first lead, but Murphy was back in front again after a brilliant seventh out and around Natties bend. O’Driscoll missed sight and suddenly the score had swung in Murphy’s favour again.

Murphy got two bowls of the shortest order and O’Driscoll was back in command above Cotter’s cross. From here, he was throwing his odds over 80 metres and got another huge bowl up and around the Darkwood turn that raised the bowl of odds for him. Murphy only beat the tip again with his 13th.

After two more each to Walsh’s lane, Murphy had it just under the two bowls. Murphy had it under the bowl of odds at Hon Grady’s by one metre, and Driscoll looked to be tiring.

Murphy piled on the pressure with a good 18th. O’Driscoll, now throwing over 80 metres, had a chance of the line but his bowl fell right and missed the line by 20 metres. Murphy still had a chance to snatch victory but he was way left and missed the finish line also. O’Driscoll took the honours.

Also, Mid Cork held the final of their junior C championship at Ballinacurra where Eugene Kiernan beat Christopher Murphy. They played for a stake of €550 a-side.

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He is lighting up the All-Ireland minor football championship with Cork, but goalkeeper Rory Twohig, representing the South West, came up short against last year’s U16 county winner Culann Bourke when they met in a boys’ U18 quarter-final at Curraheen. Twohig did rally late in the score to take his first lead, by ten metres, but scattered his next and Bourke was back in front again. The winner powered on to win by a bowl of odds.

It was back to Curraheen for the girls’ U18 quarter final where Laura Sexton, the youngest of the Sexton sisters from Timoleague, played Chloe Hubbard from Rylane. Hubbard took an early lead, and extended it to a bowl and 80 metres after nine shots. Up this tough, rising rough road under the trees in ten and 11 shots, Hubbard held a bowl advantage. Try as Sexton did, she could not reel in the deficit, Hubbard’s odds remained at a bowl, which she took to the finish.

Also, Eoghan Kelly, last year’s U14 county and All-Ireland winner, gave Dylan O’Shea a good run for the Gaeltacht U16 title when they played at Macroom. O’Shea won with a big last shot.

In the return U16 final, it was cousins Lilly and Naomi Scannell in opposition. At Poundy’s lane, Naomi had 30 metres but Lily was in front down the straight. Naomi found her rhythm and raised almost a bowl at Mulcahy’s. Under the flyover Lilly had the odds back to 80 metres. Lilly got a super bowl down to the end of the wall and at Bantry old cross only five metres separated them, Naomi in a lead that she held to the third-last shot when Lilly took the lead by two feet. Lilly increased this to 15 metres for the last shot and beat a big bowl from Naomi.

On a foggy and wet Thursday evening at Templemichael, there was a boys U18 county semi-final between Gerald McDonagh from Fermoy and Jack Allen from Newcestown. This was a score of the highest order, and with three shots to go Allen held a marginal lead of only ten metres. McDonagh had a poor second last shot but Allen took the wrong play and put no odds on the tip for the last shot. McDonagh put down a screamer over the line and Allen missed it.

Elsewhere, in a junior veteran pool B score at Terelton, Mark Bourke took victory from Jerry Murphy; they played for €1,600 a-side.

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All regions are finishing up their championships for the second series of counties for the Armagh All-Ireland on the August bank holiday weekend.

In Newcestown, in a junior B preliminary score, Colm Crowley from Bauravilla beat Mickey Hurley from Conna by a bowl of odds for €550 a-side.

The Gaeltacht region held the final of their junior B championship at Terelton where Eoin O’Riordan enjoyed a last-shot win over Denis Cooney. They played for a stake of €700 a-side. O’Riordan now plays Ger O’Driscoll at Beal na Marbh in the county quarter-final.

Sam’s Cross held a Ferghal Beamish Cup score where Andrew O’Leary made it worth his while to travel the long journey from Fermoy as he beat Peter Murray by the last shot for €700 a-side.

In the second intermediate semi-final played at Templemichael, Timmy McDonagh, last year’s runner-up, booked his place in another final where he will play his cousin Paddy Stokes. On this occasion he beat Killian Kingston from Leamlara, where they played for €2,000 a-side.

Richard O’Driscoll, from the City, had victory over Dylan Hughes from Mayo in the boys’ U16 preliminary round at Carrignavar.