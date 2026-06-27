Melissa Duggan honoured with West Cork Sports Star monthly award

MELISSA Duggan needs a bigger trophy cabinet.

This week the Doheny star was presented with a West Cork Sports Star monthly award to honour her heroics when Cork won the Division 1 title in April.

Duggan was named player of the match as the Rebels, back in the top flight this season, defeated Galway in the final at the Gaelic Grounds.

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The highly rated Cork defender was also named on the Division 1 Team of the League, as well as picking up the Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for April 2026.

Caught up with Melissa Duggan for a chat as she picked up her West Cork Sports Star monthly award this week. In her tenth season with @CorkLGFA, the Dohenys footballer just keeps delivering. And I'll never believe she ever gets nervous! @LadiesFootball pic.twitter.com/ptR3tAHje8 — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) June 25, 2026

With Cork still in the All-Ireland series, perhaps Duggan can add to her impressive haul of accolades.

See next Thursday's Southern Star for our full chat with Melissa!