Sport

Melissa Duggan honoured with West Cork Sports Star monthly award

June 27th, 2026 12:29 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Melissa Duggan honoured with West Cork Sports Star monthly award Image
West Cork Sports Star Monthly award winner Melissa Duggan with her extended family at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

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MELISSA Duggan needs a bigger trophy cabinet.

This week the Doheny star was presented with a West Cork Sports Star monthly award to honour her heroics when Cork won the Division 1 title in April.

Duggan was named player of the match as the Rebels, back in the top flight this season, defeated Galway in the final at the Gaelic Grounds.

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The highly rated Cork defender was also named on the Division 1 Team of the League, as well as picking up the Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for April 2026.

With Cork still in the All-Ireland series, perhaps Duggan can add to her impressive haul of accolades.

See next Thursday's Southern Star for our full chat with Melissa!

 

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