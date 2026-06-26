Barryroe hurlers target promotion and momentum

BARRYROE hurling boss Kevin McCarthy insists momentum is everything for the West Cork side as a fourth successive win could secure promotion back to Division 6.

Following a gruelling 2025 campaign that saw them relegated to Division 7 and survive a premier junior championship relegation play-off against Meelin, the Sky Blues’ improvement has been swift.

McCarthy is in his first year in the Barryroe hot seat after taking over from Conor Walshe. With five wins from eight league games, Barryroe can secure promotion if they beat already-relegated Meelin at home on Sunday (12.30pm).

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‘We have a chance to make a league final and get promoted, but we have to focus on our own job,’ McCarthy told The Southern Star.

‘If we get promoted, great, but we are trying to improve every day we go out. It would have been an aim of ours to get to the league final. We were in Division 6 last year and we want to get back there.

‘Going up will improve your hurling. The higher you go in the leagues, the better the games and the better the opposition.

‘It’s the last league game of the regular season. First and foremost, we want to win it. Despite relegation, I’d imagine Meelin will want to finish strongly for their own sake. We are going to take nothing for granted and approach the game the same as any other.

‘I wouldn’t say getting to the final is hugely important but any time there is a trophy up for grabs, it’s nice to win. It’s not a priority for us. The promotion aspect is more of the aim. However, it would be nice to win before the championship begins.’

To have any chance of promotion, Barryroe must beat Meelin and hope Ballinora lose or draw against Killeagh (11.30am).

Regardless of how the final round unfolds, building momentum ahead of the premier junior hurling championship is important. The Carbery club have been drawn alongside Mayfield, St Finbarr’s and local rivals Argideen Rangers.

Barryroe are currently on a three-game winning streak after victories over St Finbarr’s, Kilshannig and Douglas. They play their championship opener against St Finbarr’s in Belgooly on Saturday, August 1st, giving them a strong platform to build on.

‘It’s a fierce help to gain momentum before championship. Anyone can see that if you gain a bit of momentum, anything can happen. It’s important for confidence. At the moment, things are going well in the club. The lads are training fairly hard and have put in the effort,’ McCarthy explained.

‘This year’s league has been fairly competitive. A lot of teams have taken points off each other and there are some good teams. Kilshannig are county junior A champions. Ballinora are the beaten finalists in that competition. It’s a grade full of good sides.’

Barryroe’s forwards have been in excellent form in recent games.

Luke Murphy (3-4), Seán Holland (1-3), Olan O’Donovan (0-6), Adam McSweeney (0-5) and Tomás Ó Buachalla (0-3) have been among the standout performers. Murphy was also part of the Cork U20 football panel, highlighting the youthful profile of this Barryroe side.

‘I don’t like singling out any players because they all put in the same effort. You can’t beat a bit of youth and enthusiasm. With that element, it spreads through the whole group. It’s brilliant for the future of the club.

‘We just have to manage that talent correctly. We have a young team and there are six or seven players still eligible for U21. The future is bright, unless I mess it up,’ McCarthy laughs.

Barryroe now have one final opportunity to secure promotion back to Division 6 before turning their full attention to the championship.