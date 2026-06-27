Keelan and Sean on target as Riverside Athletic capture U15 Schoolboys Shield title

RIVERSIDE Athletic claimed the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U15 Schoolboys Shield following an intense battle with Bay Rovers.

Ollie McCarthy Park in Skibbereen was the venue for Riverside and Bay’s U15 Schoolboys Shield decider.

Athletic saw off Skibbereen Celtic 5-1 in the quarter-finals and Ardfield 2-1 in the last four. Bay Rovers reached the shield final thanks to a 2-1 semi-final defeat of Clonakilty AFC.

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Riverside got off to the best possible start when Keelan Browne opened the scoring inside the opening minute. Sean Hurley added a second just after the half hour before Tadhg Harrington pulled one back for Rovers. Riverside goalkeeper Eli Zabala saved a penalty and his team held on for a 2-1 shield final victory.

Riverside Athletic: E De La Vega Zabala, M O’Farrell, B O’Driscoll, O O’Sullivan, C Keohane, L Murray, F Daly, E Foley, T McCarthy, K Browne, S Hurley.

Subs: E Duggan (captain), D McCarthy, D O’Sullivan, D Aherne.

Bay Rovers: B Hegarty, L Schultz, D Cronin-Murphy, D Courtney, E Dullea, C O’Leary (captain), J Whooley, A Cronin, J O’Connor, T Gibbons, C Connolly.

Subs: E McCarthy, J Wiseman, B Crews, T Harrington.

Referee: Conor McCarthy.

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Riverside Athletic U9 and Castlelack Crusaders U10 came through penalty shootouts to win their respective West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League finals.

Athletic and Bunratty United served up a marvellous U9 Schoolboys Challenge Cup decider as part of a double-header of finals in Lyre.

A large attendance was treated to a cracking matchup before Riverside emerged with the trophy following a tense penalty shootout after extra-time.

Castlelack Crusaders and Clonakilty AFC Greens’ U10 Schoolboys Shield final proved just as exciting and also went to extra-time immediately after Riverside and Bunratty’s clash.

Despite poor weather conditions, another penalty shootout was needed to separate two evenly matched teams. The Crusaders came out on top despite a valiant Clonakilty effort.

Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers Diamonds delivered a superb U9 Schoolboys Shield decider at Carbery Factory Park. A delighted Dunmanway edged the result 3-2 to lift the Shield.

Sullane proved too strong for Drinagh Rangers in the U10 Schoolboys Cup final, winning 5-1 following a terrific match.